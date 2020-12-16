Dairy-Free Diet Center

Beef Bourguignon

Ingredients matter for this traditional French dish. Wine is a crucial component of beef bourguignon (you’ll use a whole bottle of it!). Pinot noir is a medium-bodied wine that won’t overwhelm the stew, but has a good amount of tannins that help tenderize the beef as it simmers. Be sure to choose chuck roast to trim and cut into chunks yourself, versus buying pre-cubed stew meat—those pieces of beef can come from any part of the cow and may vary in taste and fat content. Tomato paste adds a super-concentrated ingredient adds umami—or savoriness—to the stew.
Warm Spinach Salad with Chickpeas & Roasted Tomatoes

The key to the incredible flavor here is roasting until the onion slices are charred at the edges and the juices from the tomatoes have cooked into a syrupy consistency on the baking sheet.
Soup Joumou

Chipotle Black-Eyed Peas & Collards with Crispy Shallots

Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw

Sopa de Albóndigas (Honduran-Style Meatball Soup)

24 Dairy-Free Soups That Are Perfect for Lunch

Make a healthy, dairy-free soup with these delicious recipes. These recipes are full of protein and vegetables like mushrooms, kale and carrots to create a balanced and filling bowl of soup. Recipes like Vegan Gnocchi Soup and Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts are flavorful, warming and will quickly become a family-favorite.
16 Dairy-Free Cucumber Salads

Cabbage Diet Soup

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

American Goulash

American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.

How to Start Eating Dairy-Free

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal: 2,200 Calories

Gluten & Dairy Free Diet: 1,200 Calories

Learn how vegan cheese is made, if it's healthy and how it tastes. Plus, our favorite vegan cheeses to buy.

What Exactly Is Vegan Cheese?

See what a day of dairy-free meals looks like with this simple meal plan.

1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

If you think you're lactose intolerant, read up on what to look out for and how to eat a healthy diet.

Lactose Intolerance: Symptoms, Causes, What to Eat and More

Even with food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Hint: It's not protein powder.

The Secret High-Protein Vegan Ingredient You Should Be Putting in Your Smoothie

The Only Chia Seed Pudding Formula You Need (No Recipe Required!)

Trader Joe's Just Released 2 Flavors of Dairy-Free Almond Milk Yogurts

Looking to cut out dairy or try a day of vegan eating? Here's the meal plan to help you do it.

1-Day 1,500-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan

This healthy dairy-free meal plan makes it easy to get the nutrients you and your growing baby need.

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Just because you can't have dairy, doesn't mean you have to give up delicious, satisfying food.

1-Day Dairy-Free (and Vegan) Meal Plan

Even with multiple food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

A Delicious Allergy-Friendly Meal Everyone Will Love

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

Guide to Food Allergies and Special Eating Needs

More people than ever before suffer from life-threatening food allergies. Will new research & treatments help reverse this trend?

What Is Causing the Food Allergy Boom?

Even with multiple food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Even with food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Use this guide to help you find the non-dairy milk alternative that's right for you.

A Buyer's Guide to Non-Dairy Milks

7 Mom-Approved Allergy-Friendly Halloween Treats You Can Buy on Amazon

This delicious dairy-free pregnancy meal plan makes it easy to get the nutrients you and your growing baby need.

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Tips for hosting a delicious allergy-friendly cookie exchange, plus a helpful make-ahead checklist to help you get organized.

How to Throw an Amazing Cookie Swap (That Even Your Vegan and Gluten-Free Friends Can Enjoy)

Halo Top Is Relaunching Their Dairy-Free Ice Cream to Include More Protein

