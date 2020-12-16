Clean Eating Diet Center

Learn about clean-eating with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Editors' Picks

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners

Follow this meal plan for a week of healthy and easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine.
23 Easy Clean-Eating Lunches That Beat Holiday Burnout

23 Easy Clean-Eating Lunches That Beat Holiday Burnout

These clean-eating lunch recipes focus on whole foods while limiting processed foods and refined grains.
Yatimcheh (Iranian Eggplant, Tomato & Potato Stew)

Yatimcheh (Iranian Eggplant, Tomato & Potato Stew)

Rating: Unrated
1
Falafel Waffles with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Falafel Waffles with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

Rating: Unrated
1
Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1

More Clean Eating Diet Center

Raw Food Dessert Recipes

Raw Food Dessert Recipes

Just because you're eating clean doesn't mean you have to skip dessert!
Homemade Recipes for a Clean Diet

Homemade Recipes for a Clean Diet

Ditch the take-out and packaged goods and enjoy these homemade recipes instead. Ordering out and store-bought foods may make cooking faster but many products are full of hidden sodium, calories and long ingredient lists. With these homemade recipes for a cleaner diet, you’ll find healthy recipes to replace packaged foods from macaroni and cheese and tacos to tortilla chips and carbonara. These recipes will help you eat cleaner and know exactly what you're putting into your body.
30 Days of High-Protein Dinners

30 Days of High-Protein Dinners

Clean-Eating Lunch Ideas for Work

Clean-Eating Lunch Ideas for Work

Clean-Eating Snack Ideas to Pack for Work

Clean-Eating Snack Ideas to Pack for Work

30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
111

Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower but the results are quite delicious. The florets are cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Wherever the flat surfaces come into contact with the hot roasting pan, a deep browning occurs that results in a sweet, nutty flavor.

All Clean Eating Diet Center

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Kick-start healthy eating habits with this 3-day clean-eating meal plan.

3-Day Clean-Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

No-Sugar Diet Plan

No-Sugar Diet Plan

30 Days of Clean Eating Recipes

30 Days of Clean Eating Recipes

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan.

7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

This easy 1,500-calorie clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you clean-up your diet.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

30-Day Whole Food Challenge

30 Days of Whole Food Challenge

Take a break from refined sugar and processed foods with this vegan detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan

Clean up your diet with these healthy clean foods to eat more often and which foods to watch out for.

Clean-Eating Foods List

Give your body a break from sugar with this cleansing sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

This easy clean-eating meal plan features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

30-Day Clean Eating Meal Plan

30-Day Clean Eating Meal Plan

Your foolproof guide to cleaning up your diet, eating healthier and feeling better.

7 Tips for Clean Eating

Clean up your diet and cut out processed foods with our 30-day challenge.

Clean-Eating Challenge

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing 1,500-calorie sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Winter

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Winter

5 Health Benefits of an Apple

5 Health Benefits of an Apple

Spice up your meals—and boost your health!—with staple herbs & spices you probably have in your pantry right now.

Eight of the World's Healthiest Spices & Herbs You Should Be Eating

Quick, clean and satisfying, this wholesome clean-eating meal plan sets you up for a healthy and successful day.

1-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Over time, the right foods can mean better moods. Add these 7 foods to your diet and see what a difference they make.

7 Foods to Boost Your Mood

Want a happier, healthier gut? Feed it the kinds of fiber it craves. The 10 foods here are a great place to start.

Top Fiber-Rich Foods for Good Gut Bacteria

Make following a gluten-free diet easy with this 14-day meal plan.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com