Weight Loss Challenge

Challenge yourself to lose weight and get in shape with us with our weight-loss challenges!

Editors' Picks

5 Weight-Loss Tweaks That Actually Work, According to Dietitians

5 Weight-Loss Tweaks That Actually Work, According to Dietitians

Can't lose the weight for good? You might need to check your self-talk as much as you check your fitness tracker.
Sleep Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight

Sleep Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight

Does sleep influence the number you see on the scale? We dug into the science.
5 Best Habits to Help You Lose Weight

5 Best Habits to Help You Lose Weight

What Happens to Your Body When You Get a Good Night's Sleep

What Happens to Your Body When You Get a Good Night's Sleep

10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight

10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight

5 Sneaky Reasons You're Hitting a Weight-Loss Plateau

5 Sneaky Reasons You're Hitting a Weight-Loss Plateau

More Weight Loss Challenge

The Best Diabetes Snacks for Weight Loss

The Best Diabetes Snacks for Weight Loss

Next time you need something to tide you over until you next meal, try one of our diabetes-friendly snacks for weight loss. These recipes all have 2 or fewer carbohydrate servings, or no more than 30 grams of carbohydrates per snack. They're also lower in calories and higher in fiber to help keep you full. Delicious recipes like Peanut Butter Energy Balls and Autumn Fruit Salad will have you savoring snack time while still meeting your nutrition goals.
19 Smoothies That Can Help with Weight Loss

19 Smoothies That Can Help with Weight Loss

30 Days of Vegan Flat-Belly Dinners

30 Days of Vegan Flat-Belly Dinners

All Weight Loss Challenge

A full month of easy-to-make recipes and helpful meal-prep tips, this healthy meal plan sets you up for weight-loss success.

Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

The 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Weight Loss

The 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Weight Loss

These may surprise you, and there is probably one on this list that you actually like. Hint: dancing may be included.

These Are the 5 Best Exercises to Help You Lose Weight

Mix up your morning meal and try one—or a few—of these 5 healthy breakfast foods that help you lose weight.

The Best Breakfast Foods for Weight Loss

Inflammation Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight—Here Are 5 Things You Can Do About It

Inflammation Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight—Here Are 5 Things You Can Do About It

What Is the Vertical Diet?

What Is the Vertical Diet?

Refreshingly simple—and amazingly successful.

The 4 Things This Woman Cut Out of Her Diet to Lose 30 Pounds in 100 Days

Find out how to get started eating a Mediterranean diet and how to eat to reap the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

8 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet for Better Health

Healthy Weight-Gain Meal Plan

Healthy Weight-Gain Meal Plan

What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Drinking

What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Drinking

9 Things You Shouldn't Do If You're Trying to Trim Belly Fat

9 Things You Shouldn't Do If You're Trying to Trim Belly Fat

These Are the Best Times to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

These Are the Best Times to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

Here's what to eat before you turn in to torch more calories all day long.

7 Bedtime Snacks to Boost Your Metabolism

Ree Drummond Ditched Keto and Lost a Pant Size by Doing Fun Workouts at Home

Ree Drummond Ditched Keto and Lost a Pant Size by Doing Fun Workouts at Home

Weight Watchers Just Updated Their Program—and Now Potatoes and Pasta Are Zero Points

Weight Watchers Just Updated Their Program—and Now Potatoes and Pasta Are Zero Points

Clean up your diet and cut out processed foods with our 30-day challenge.

Clean-Eating Challenge

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

If you're trying to lose weight and these healthy and satisfying 400-calorie lunches will fit perfectly into your day.

Lunches for 400 Calories or Less

Liquid diets claim to be a fast way to shed pounds, reduce bloating, and ease digestion, but should you ditch solids?

What Is a Liquid Diet and Is It Healthy?

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Progress After Sharing Weight Loss Goal

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Progress After Sharing Weight Loss Goal

Find out why going low-carb may not be the "miracle diet" you were looking for after all.

7 Sneaky Signs You're Not Eating Enough Carbs

A hard look at the science around apple cider vinegar benefits for weight loss, heart health and blood sugar.

Should You Do an Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse?

Conventional wisdom suggests you can't lose weight after menopause. Research says otherwise.

Can You Lose Weight After Menopause?

Calories in, calories out isn't the standard for calculating how much you should eat to shed pounds anymore.

How Many Calories Should I Eat to Lose Weight?

Read on to find out if your workout is silently sabotaging your weight loss goals.

10 Ways Your Workouts Could Actually Be Causing Weight Gain

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com