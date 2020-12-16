Popular Diet Program Reviews

EatingWell food and nutrition experts review some of the most popular diet programs to see if they're worth trying.

Understanding Different Diets

Low-Carb vs. Keto: See How These Two Popular Diets Compare

Low-carb or keto - which is better?
What Is the Vertical Diet?

Does this diet—which is part low-FODMAPs, part low-carb—actually work? And should you try it? We'll tell you.
Find out more about which foods to eat and avoid on the anti-inflammatory diet and if it's a good choice for you.

The Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Is It Right for You?

A healthy PCOS diet helps you manage your blood sugar levels, treat symptoms, and maintain your weight.

What Is a Healthy PCOS Diet?

Why the Mediterranean Diet Is So Healthy

This restrictive elimination diet isn't meant to be sustained long-term.

What Is a Low-FODMAP Diet and What Can You Eat?

Tips for Popular Diets

7 Science-Backed Lessons We Learned From the Real Mediterranean Diet

This storied heart-healthy diet was first studied the island of Crete. Learn what made their diet so healthy.
Complete Keto Diet Food List: What You Can and Cannot Eat If You're on a Ketogenic Diet

Make eating keto a lot easier with this comprehensive keto diet food list—plus learn if it's the right diet for you.
5 Tricks to Steal from the Paleo Diet

Simplify your paleo diet planning with a list of the foods you can eat—and the ones you should avoid.

The Complete Paleo Diet Food List: What to Eat and What to Avoid

Plant-based is not only a buzzword, it's healthy. But what exactly is a plant-based diet?

The Health Benefits of Eating a Plant-Based Diet and How to Get Started

Is this new all-meat diet philosophy a dream come true for steak lovers? Or is it too good to be true?

The Carnivore Diet: What You Need to Know

All Popular Diet Program Reviews

The keto diet is gaining a great following, but is the high-fat, low-carb diet all it's cracked up to be?

I Tried the Ketogenic Diet for 30 Days and Here's What Happened

Eating a plant-based diet is quite healthy. The ketogenic diet also has benefits. But should you combine the two?

What Can You Eat on a Vegetarian Keto Diet?

Why the Keto Diet for Weight Loss Is Basically the Worst

Want to do Keto the right way? Check out our dietitian-approved keto meal plan.

Does a Healthy Keto Meal Plan Even Exist?

Fat is back in the ultra low-carb, high-fat keto diet. What you can expect if you ditch the carbs and embrace the fat.

Ketogenic Diet 101: A Beginner's Guide

Health experts say it's bogus. Others say drink up. Here's the science.

Celery Juice: The Health Benefits, Side Effects and Science Behind the Trend

What Is Ketosis?

These Are the Best and Worst Diets of 2020

Her transformation photos will make you want to try it.

This Woman Lost 120 Pounds in Less Than a Year Using a Meal Plan You Probably Haven't Heard Of

Nobody said the keto diet would be easy. Here are 6 common not-so-sexy side effects you might want to expect.

The Not-So-Sexy Side Effects of Keto

Here we show you EatingWell's take on a healthy soup diet with 7 days of low-calorie veggie-packed soups.

7-Day Souping Meal Plan

Is this popular diet a healthy way to eat? We take a look at the science.

​The Whole30 Diet: Pros & Cons, Plus What You Need to Know Before You Get Started

Can Your Multivitamin Help You Slim Down?

5 Diet Myths That Make You Gain Weight

6 Scary Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Yo-Yo Diet

Most "detoxes" are all hype. Here's why our green detox smoothie is delicious and good for you.

What Exactly Is a Detox Smoothie?

The DASH Diet: The Best Diet You (Probably) Haven’t Tried

Intermittent fasting might help you lose weight by decreasing appetite—but you may have to eat dinner at 2 P.M.

Intermittent Fasting Might Help You Lose Weight by Decreasing Appetite

Should You Try Intermittent Fasting for Weight Loss?

Learn what it means to cycle your carbs and if you should try it.

Carb Cycling Diet—What Is It? Does It Work?

Are cleanses and detox diets really a good idea?

Cleanses & Detox Diets—Are They Safe?

The No-Diet Diet

Thinking of doing an elimination diet? Here's what you need to know.

Elimination Diet: What It Is and When To Do It

The Skinny on the 17-Day Diet

The Paleo Diet: Is Eating Like Our (Very Distant) Ancestors Really a Good Idea?

