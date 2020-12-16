Popular Diet Program Reviews

The keto diet is gaining a great following, but is the high-fat, low-carb diet all it's cracked up to be?
Eating a plant-based diet is quite healthy. The ketogenic diet also has benefits. But should you combine the two?
Fat is back in the ultra low-carb, high-fat keto diet. What you can expect if you ditch the carbs and embrace the fat.
Nobody said the keto diet would be easy. Here are 6 common not-so-sexy side effects you might want to expect.
Here we show you EatingWell's take on a healthy soup diet with 7 days of low-calorie veggie-packed soups.
Intermittent fasting might help you lose weight by decreasing appetite—but you may have to eat dinner at 2 P.M.