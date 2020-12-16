Weight-Loss Motivation

Get inspiration, motivation and real-life advice from these weight-loss success stories.

Editors' Picks

Rebel Wilson Says These 7 Things Helped Her Get Healthy and Lose 55 Pounds This Year

The actress and comedian spoke on Instagram Live about reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds.
Weight Watchers Just Launched MyWW+, an All-New Health Program

Weight Watchers (now called WW) just launched myWW+, a more holistic approach to dieting.
Establishing a Daily Routine Helped This Woman Lose 60 Pounds and Regain Her Mental Health

This Mom Hit 290 Lbs. Eating Cheap Food so Her Daughter Could Be Healthy — and Then Lost 155 Lbs.

Losing Weight Helped This Woman Find Her Breast Cancer — and Then She Dropped Half Her Size

Ree Drummond Ditched Keto and Lost a Pant Size by Doing Fun Workouts at Home

All Weight-Loss Motivation

These may surprise you, and there is probably one on this list that you actually like. Hint: dancing may be included.

These Are the 5 Best Exercises to Help You Lose Weight

Refreshingly simple—and amazingly successful.

The 4 Things This Woman Cut Out of Her Diet to Lose 30 Pounds in 100 Days

Her transformation photos will make you want to try it.

This Woman Lost 120 Pounds in Less Than a Year Using a Meal Plan You Probably Haven't Heard Of

Her dialed-back workouts also helped relieve her postpartum anxiety.

This Mom Shed Her Post-Baby Weight by Working Out Only 20 Minutes a Day

We asked her how she did it, what her biggest non-scale victory is and what she wished she knew 12 years ago.

How One Woman Lost Over 90 Pounds with Hard Work, Strength Training and Good Food

This Woman Lost 90 Pounds in Two Years—Here's How She Did It

After battling weight gain, depression, and type 2 diabetes, actress Delta Burke has found victory in being more comfortable with herself.

Delta Burke: Healthier and Happier

Stop making these common eating mistakes to lose weight.

5 Bad Eating Habits and How to Break Them

Find out how this gym hater turned into a marathon runner and helped heal her heart and mind.

How One Woman Used Healthy Eating and Exercise to Help Fight Depression and Anxiety

How to Start Your Own Weight-Loss Program with Friends

20 months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.

10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation

The James Beard Award-nominated chef started eating for a healthier gut to help manage the symptoms of his autoimmune disease.

How Chef Seamus Mullen Went from Overweight and Sick to Healthy and Fit Eating Delicious Food

This 1980s-era dance program is still inspiring weight-loss success.

The Workout That Helped This Mom and Daughter Lose a Combined 184 Pounds

This Bride Lost 135 Lbs. to Avoid the 'Fat Tax' on 'Plus-Size' Wedding Dresses

Her nutritionist shared all the details (and her favorite smoothie recipe!)

This Gut-Healthy Diet Plan Helped Drew Barrymore Lose 25 Pounds

After a health scare, Katie made small, sustainable changes and gained confidence. Here's how she did it.

How One Woman Lost 75 Pounds with Small Changes, Walking and a Support System

What to Eat and What to Avoid at the Salad Bar

Tiff McFierce was able to lower her blood sugar and finally get healthy habits to stick.

How One Woman Reversed Her Diabetes Through Healthy Eating & Exercise

How One Woman Inspired Her Family to Lose Weight Together — and to Drop a Total of 487 Lbs.!

Thanks to stepped-up workouts and a classic weight-loss program, Laura Kelly erased 63 pounds and got into a new, healthier groove.

How I Found My Feel-Great Weight—and Lost 63 Lbs.

This Grandmother Lost 159 Lbs. at 56 Years Old — and Now Runs a Weight Loss Support Group!

Fitness Influencer Anna Victoria Only Changed by 5 Lbs. in Her Insane 11-Year Transformation

Girlfriends' Diet Club: The Weight-Loss Program That Helped 3 Women Lose 60 Pounds

This Woman Lost 185 Pounds In One Year By Cutting Back On Added Sugars and Carbs

How Boot Camp — and Counseling — Helped This 36-Year-Old Lose 120 Lbs.: ‘A Lot of Weight Loss Is Mental'

