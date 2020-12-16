Best Foods for Weight-Loss

Find out which are the best foods to eat more of when you're trying to lose weight from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Mix up your morning meal and try one—or a few—of these 5 healthy breakfast foods that help you lose weight.

The Best Breakfast Foods for Weight Loss

Pick foods that will keep your metabolism up and help you slim down.

The Best Dinner Foods for Weight Loss

Paleo Versus Keto: See How These Two Popular Diet Plans Compare

10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight

The #1 Food to Help You Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

Drinking Coffee Linked to Lower Body Fat and Less Belly Fat in Women

Research shows filling your plate with foods that fight abdominal fat—as part of an overall healthy diet—can help.

Foods to Lose Belly Fat

Some of the tastiest foods are also the best for your waistline.
A hard look at the science around apple cider vinegar benefits for weight loss, heart health and blood sugar.

Should You Do an Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse?

5 Secretly Good-for-You Gas Station Snacks

Up your salad game with this step-by-step formula.

The One Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Salad

The best and worst movie-theater snacks (plus, what to eat at home)

Healthy Weight Loss & Diet Recipes

No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce

Store-bought pasta sauce just can't compare to homemade marinara--and the slow cooker makes marinara from scratch much easier. This fresh tomato recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months so you can pull out pasta or pizza sauce anytime. Keeping the skins on makes it even easier, plus they contain pectin, which helps thicken the sauce.

The 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Weight Loss

4 Foods to Eat If You Overeat

Find out which 10 healthy snack foods can help you lose weight.

The 10 Best Snacks for Weight Loss

Inflammation Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight—Here Are 5 Things You Can Do About It

Here you'll find everything you need to build healthy high-protein low-carb breakfast recipes.

High-Protein, Low-Carb Breakfasts to Help You Lose Weight

Kick late-night snack attacks to the curb with these deliciously satisfying 500-calorie meals.

Delicious 500-Calorie Dinners to Help You Lose Weight

7 Fruits to Add to Your Diet to Help You Lose Weight

Here's what to eat before you turn in to torch more calories all day long.

7 Bedtime Snacks to Boost Your Metabolism

Research on the health benefits of ginger for burning calories, cinnamon for muscle recovery and more.

Daily protein intake requirements aren't one-size-fits-all. Here's how much you need.

This Is How Much Protein You Need to Eat Every Day

Say good-bye to unhealthy "bad" carbs. These whole-grain "good" carbs can help you lose weight and boost your health.

6 Carbs to Add to Your Diet to Help You Stay Slim

The #1 Snack for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

Find out which dinner foods can help you lose weight healthfully.

What to Eat for Dinner to Lose Weight

Cook up a big batch of our popular vegetable weight-loss soup for a healthy meal that keeps you satisfied.

The Only Weight-Loss Soup Recipe You Need

The Best Lunch Foods for Weight Loss

Eat these foods to help kiss that bloated belly feeling bye bye.

8 Foods to Help You Debloat

5 Health Benefits of an Apple

Pack your meals with healthy produce using these 7 tips.

7 Ways to Eat More Vegetables

These Are the 12 Most Filling Fruits and Veggies, According to Dietitians

Calories in, calories out isn't the standard for calculating how much you should eat to shed pounds anymore.

How Many Calories Should I Eat to Lose Weight?

These high-fiber foods help fill you up so you don't overeat. Add them to your diet—and see how they work for you.

Foods That Do the Weight-Loss Work for You

Salads are a great way to eat more veggies, but greens alone do not make a satisfying meal.

Healthy Proteins to Add Some Power to Your Salad

These simple, mindful hacks have the power to create a healthier kitchen and a healthier you.

How to Set Up Your Kitchen for Weight-Loss Success

9 Grocery Items to Ditch to Reduce Inflammation

The Best Salad Dressings for Weight Loss

