Liquid diets claim to be a fast way to shed pounds, reduce bloating, and ease digestion, but should you ditch solids?

What Is a Liquid Diet and Is It Healthy?

Juices, soups, shakes—a liquid diet replaces all your meals with, well, liquids. It's promoted as a fast way to shed pounds, reduce bloating and ease digestive woes, but are you better off sticking with solids?