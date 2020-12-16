How to Lose Weight

Can you lose 10, 15, or 20 pounds in a month? Sure. But read on to learn why you likely shouldn't.

How Much Weight Can You Really Lose in a Month?

Sure, you might be able to drop 15 or 20 pounds in a month, but that doesn't mean you should. We weigh the facts about safe and sustainable weight loss.
5 Sneaky Reasons You're Hitting a Weight-Loss Plateau

It's not in your head. Weight-loss plateaus are real. Here are five sneaky reasons they occur and how to blast past them.
11 Things Dietitians Wish You'd Stop Doing When Trying to Lose Weight

You can do it! Start with a few simple weight-loss tricks, add our delicious meal plans, and you're good to go.

How to Lose Eight Pounds This Month

7 things you can do now—as in right now—to boost your health and well-being and lose some weight.

7 Small Changes with Big Results

Here's how getting a better night's sleep could help you lose weight

6 Sleep Habits That Can Help You Lose Weight

Eating more of these foods can help you slim down.

8 Best Foods to Eat for Weight Loss

Eating more of these foods can help you slim down.
The #1 Food to Help You Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

Fiber is the best food to eat for weight loss. These helpful tips and tasty recipes will help you easily eat more.
The 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Weight Loss

Forget About Calorie Counting: 7 Ways to Eat Healthier Instead

10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight

These high-fiber foods help fill you up so you don't overeat. Add them to your diet—and see how they work for you.

Foods That Do the Weight-Loss Work for You

Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight-loss diet plan. This simple 1,200 calorie meal plan is tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while cutting calories.

7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

Inflammation Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight—Here Are 5 Things You Can Do About It

Changing what you eat plus adding in some of these exercises can help you burn more belly fat.

How to Lose Belly Fat Fast

Jillian Michaels Says These Are the 3 Biggest Weight Loss Mistakes

5 Little Changes to Help You Lose Weight While You're at Home

If you're trying to lose weight and these healthy and satisfying 400-calorie lunches will fit perfectly into your day.

Lunches for 400 Calories or Less

Liquid diets claim to be a fast way to shed pounds, reduce bloating, and ease digestion, but should you ditch solids?

What Is a Liquid Diet and Is It Healthy?

Set yourself up for success with these tips for establishing a realistic and achievable weight-loss goal.

How to Set Weight-Loss Goals You Can Actually Achieve

Find out why going low-carb may not be the "miracle diet" you were looking for after all.

7 Sneaky Signs You're Not Eating Enough Carbs

Conventional wisdom suggests you can't lose weight after menopause. Research says otherwise.

Can You Lose Weight After Menopause?

Here are some ideas for a healthy post-workout breakfast.

Why You Should Eat Breakfast Post-Workout to Burn More Fat

10 easy ways to help you slim down.

Quick Tips for Weight Loss

Her transformation photos will make you want to try it.

This Woman Lost 120 Pounds in Less Than a Year Using a Meal Plan You Probably Haven't Heard Of

Six everyday activities to help you squeeze more activity into your day and keep fit.

6 Ways to Exercise Without Even Knowing It

These simple, mindful hacks have the power to create a healthier kitchen and a healthier you.

How to Set Up Your Kitchen for Weight-Loss Success

16 Weight-Loss Tips and Tricks That Actually Work, According to Dietitians

Carbs can be healthy if you choose the right carbs and don't overdo it on portions. Here's how.

What Does a Healthy Serving of Carbs Look Like?

6 Scary Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Yo-Yo Diet

Essential core principles of the EatingWell Diet

7 Steps to Permanent Weight Loss

How much food do you really need?

Jump-start your weight loss—and healthy up your meals—in just one week. How? It's all about baby steps.

Clean Up Your Diet and Lose Weight

Can Walking Really Help You Lose Weight?

1,200-Calorie Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Summer Shopping List

How Eating Vegetarian Can Help You Lose Weight

Flat abs aren't just for teenagers, models, or Olympic athletes. Learn how to get a flat stomach with these expert tips.

How to Get a Flat Stomach at Any Age

