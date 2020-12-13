Lisa Valente
EatingWell’s Top 10 Health and Wellness Trends for 2021
People are really looking forward to saying goodbye to 2020. Here’s what we think will be big next year when it comes to wellness.
How to Make an Easy and Lower-Sugar Margarita Using Spindrift Lime
With 5 ingredients and less sugar than most margaritas, this tart marg is a delicious thirst quencher.
I'm a Dietitian and I Eat Dessert Every Day
I'm not talking about a square of dark chocolate or piece of fruit either. Here's why I think you can eat dessert too.
How One Woman Lost 75 Pounds with Small Changes, Walking and a Support System
After a health scare, Katie made small, sustainable changes and gained confidence. Here's how she did it.
This New Amba Mango Sauce from Trader Joe's Is a Must Buy
The delicious sauce boosts the flavor of everything from falafel to tacos, for just 25 calories and 0 grams of added sugar per serving.
The Best & Worst Ways to Use Frozen Avocado
We tried store-bought frozen avocado to see if it was any good. Here's a breakdown of what we liked and didn't like, plus find out if it saves you money.
Trader Joe's Just Released Naturally Pink Ruby Chocolate and We Are Here for It
It's not naturally dyed either—the chocolate itself is pink!
Cleanses & Detox Diets—Are They Safe?
Find out why these extreme diets may not be all they're cracked up to be and what to try instead.
The Healthy Food Trends We Predict You'll See Everywhere in 2019
Some things on our list of healthy food trends look familiar—cauliflower, our old friend that finds new life every day, for example. But our list of what you'll see more in the grocery store and on tabletops predicts a delicious and healthy 2019.
LaCroix Is Being Sued for Their "Natural Flavors" Not Being So Natural
What are natural flavors exactly and are they safe to consume? Here we break it down for you.
Burn Fat with These Healthy Snacks
Having a snack attack? Put it to work for you with powerful fat-fighting nutrients. Research shows nibbling on the right foods can curb cravings, tame hunger, satisfy a sweet tooth and more. The next time you get the munchies, here's what to do.
