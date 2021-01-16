ThePrep: 30-Minute Soup, Salad and Other Light Dinners

A week of light but satisfying soups, salads and more to help up my veggie count!

After a very busy week, where there was quite a lot of takeout, my body's telling me I need some fresh meals with lots of veggies. Our bodies do a pretty good job of letting us know what we need, so this week I'm answering with soups, salads and other light—but satisfying—meals that are ready in 30 minutes or less.

Your Meal Plan

Soup's a great way to get in veggies in the colder months. You can practically add in anything and it's still cozy and delicious. I often end up tossing in extra veggies that I need to use up, and I'm always happy with the results. This week, I'm making Sunday's Vegan Minestrone Soup and Wednesday's Easy Butternut Squash Soup to satisfy my craving.

Wednesday: Easy Butternut Squash Soup with cheese-topped toast

Friday: Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach over cauliflower rice

Big Batch Lunch

I love egg salad as an easy breakfast or lunch on toast, wrapped up in lettuce leaves or scooped up with celery sticks. Plus, I almost always have the necessary ingredients on hand to make a batch. This Avocado Egg Salad is a slightly jazzed-up take with—you guessed it—avocado, plus fresh lemon juice, chives and crunchy celery. Because avocado browns quickly, wait to mix it into the salad until you're ready to eat.

Treat Yourself

This no-sugar-added margarita is my go-to when I want something fruity, fresh and want to feel like I'm on a vacation in the sun somewhere! The combination of pineapple and orange juice is just sweet enough and so delicious, especially when you add in the freshly squeezed lime juice.