Employment Opportunity: Freelance Visual Editor, EatingWell.com
Advertisement
EatingWell.com is seeking a freelance visual editor with an excellent eye for design, talent for photo research and a passion for food and cooking. The visual editor will photo-edit daily content for a variety of digital initiatives, maintaining the brand's aesthetic; organize and execute photo shoots; and execute graphic treatments for site and social media.
This position is based in the Burlington, Vermont area, but we will consider remote candidates. If you are interested in being considered for this position, please send your cover letter and resume to digitaljobs@eatingwell.com with Freelance Visual Editor in the subject line.
Responsibilities Include:
- Photo-editing daily content for EatingWell.com
- Digital photo production, including image processing & cropping, silhouetting images, adding templated backdrops to product images, adding templated overlays to social media images, and resizing photographs for new templates.
- Organizing digital-only photo shoots
- Photo research & archiving
- Photographing original content for EatingWell.com
Required Skills:
- Experience in food photography & editing work
- Experience in digital media
- An incredible eye and understanding of a brand’s aesthetic
- A strong attention to detail with the ability to multitask
- Excellent people & communication skills
- Skilled in Photoshop and familiar with working in a CMS
- Experience working on-set and producing photos shoots a plus