The Best Herb Garden Kits for Every Type of Gardener

Starting a mini garden inside your house may not sound like a ton of fun, but indoor home herb kits have come a long way since the day of the chia pet. These days, there are a variety of home indoor herb kits for every budget, style and space.

With so many options available, it can be hard to sift through the thousands of online search results. That's why we've rounded up these seven stand-out herb garden kits in every category. You're sure to find a kit that's perfect for you!

Best Herb Garden Kits

The Best Herb Garden Kit for Giving: Modern Sprout Glow and Grow Kits

Classy, creative and oh-so giftable, these clever sets are a candle and grow kit in one. First, create a cozy home ambiance by burning the soy-blend candle. Once it's spent (it'll last you over 75 hours), give the ceramic candle vessel new life as an herb-growing kit. The set comes with everything you need, including the seeds, plant food and a soil-free growing environment. They're so genius, you may want to order one for yourself, too.

The Best Herb Kit for Those With Small Living Spaces: Williams-Sonoma Herb Garden Seed Kit

Good things come in small packages. This mini herb kit contains everything you need to grow six different herbs: basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint and parsley. If counter space is at a premium in your kitchen, this is a smart choice: The natural peat pots are just over 2 inches tall. Although you won't be able to grow a mountain of herbs in each vessel, the kit contains enough seeds for multiple plantings. We especially like the no-mess pellets that expand to rich, nutrient-dense soil when watered.

The Best "Go Big Or Go Home" Herb Kit for Serious Gardeners: Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System

So you wanna grow a jungle of herbs? Right this way: This behemoth from Miracle-Gro will set the most ardent gardener's heart aflame. It's over a foot tall and can be stored gracefully on your floor or a large plant stand. Although you'll need to provide the seeds or herb "starts" yourself, the growing system handles everything else—it's even Bluetooth compatible and tells you when to water and harvest your herbs.

The Best Hydroponic Herb Kit: AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

One of the highest-rated Amazon herb kits for good reason: This comes with everything you need to get started, and produces large, tender and healthy herbs quickly. You'll be able to grow Genovese and Thai basil, dill, curly parsley, mint and thyme.

LED lights "feed" the plants that grow up to 12" in water—no soil required. Although it produces a generous amount of herbs, the growing system itself is just over five pounds. Reviewers did commonly note that the LED system is extra bright, so if you're sensitive to light, you may want to keep this in a room where it won't agitate your eyes.

The Best Indoor/Outdoor Optional Herb Kit: Gardener's Supply Company Strawberry and Herb Grow Bag

This herb kit is as beautifully rustic as they come! This reusable bag would look right at home in the French countryside and can be filled with soil and planted with over six different herbs or plants (you'll need to provide the seeds). The porous material of the bag slowly seeps out, ensuring that the herbs are never over-watered. Store it outdoors in warmer weather, and keep it inside on a tray to catch drainage all winter long.

The Best Herb Kit for Design Nerds: Mindful Design LED Indoor Herb Garden

Clean, modern lines are where it's at. This LED-fed system grows herbs inside a white PVC structure. You provide the plants, and this does the rest, including customizable auto-on/off features. It measures 16.5" L x 4.8" W x 11.4" H, making it a good fit for larger windowsill, desks, or a spot of honor on your kitchen counter. No matter where you place it, it'll blend in with your home decor and provide salad inspiration all year long.

The Best Herb Kit for Tight Budgets: Urban Leaf Windows Garden Kit

This DIY indoor herb kit is as minimalist as they come. Its clever design grows herbs inside glass bottles and comes with everything you need to grow culinary kitchen herbs (basil, dill and parsley) except the bottles. Luckily, those are easy to find (if you're anything like us, you've even got a wine bottle or two kicking around in your recycling bin). At under $20 a kit, these are a perfect option for those looking to test the waters before investing in a larger system.