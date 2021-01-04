This Cutting Board Keeps You Organized So You Can Eat More Veggies

I am not much for New Year’s resolutions, but I do like to take time after the whirlwind of the holidays to get a little more organized. Keeping the kitchen clean and doing some meal prep can make it easy to stay on track, even during busy weeks. However, cooking and keeping a clean kitchen don’t always go hand-in-hand… until now. This bamboo cutting board from NOVAYEAH (buy it: $47.99, Amazon.com) makes it easy to stay organized while chopping so your veggies and more are ready to go for whatever lies ahead.

NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with 4 Containers $47.99 SHOP IT Amazon

The NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with 4 Containers is easy to use and perfect for those working with limited countertop space. Simple slide an empty container into the slot in the bottom of the cutting board and drop chopped foods in for later use. As your container fills up or you move on to a new food, you can save space by sliding the full container under the cutting board and moving an empty one to the opening. Not to worry, this cutting board can easily be adjusted for right- or left-handed choppers by rotating the board and swapping moving the containers.

Though it may be a little more expensive than your typical cutting board, this NOVAYEAH is worth the price. It gets 5-star reviews from almost every reviewer on Amazon. The cutting board itself is made from bamboo that's been covered with an oil coating, to help keep it water resistant and easy to clean. There are grooves to catch juice or liquid as you chop and handles for safe moving and storage. The product also has a one-year warranty in case you experience any issues.