Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet Plan

We map out a full week of plant-based whole-food meals and snacks that your taste buds will love.

Whether you're following a completely vegan diet or just looking to change up your routine, it's always a good idea to focus more on unprocessed foods and eat more plants. In this healthy diet plan, we focus on a vegan whole-foods plant-based foods, meaning the emphasis is on beans, legumes, whole grains and nuts for protein instead of processed meat substitutes. Although some worry that they won't get enough protein without meat, that's definitely not the case if you plan your meals accordingly. Plus, plant-based whole-foods tend to be high in another important satiating nutrient: fiber. Aside from the many health benefits, fiber also works to keep us full which means you'll feel satisfied all day long. If you're looking to follow a whole-foods plant-based diet for weight loss, we set this plan at 1,500 calories, which is level most people with lose weight at plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day depending on your calorie needs.

What is a Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet?

A whole-food plant-based diet is a plan that focused mainly on unprocessed foods. Frozen fruits and vegetables as well as canned beans can certainly be included as they are minimally processed with few additives. Plant-based is a bit of a broad term that includes any diet that tries to focus on more plant-based non-animal options, like whole grains, legumes, nuts, fruits and vegetables. This can include vegan and vegetarian diets as well as people who try to limit their meat intake to once or twice a week. Whether you're completely animal-product free or simply looking to cut back, nearly 87% of Americans don't hit their vegetable servings each day so it's a good idea to focus on eating more plants.

Benefits of a Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet

There's a ton of benefits to a whole-foods plant based diet. Cutting back on meat and eating more plant-based foods helps lessen our environmental impact plus we can give back to our local farmers and community by participating in a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share. Bonus: a CSA is a fun way to eat seasonally and try new produce. Of course, there are health benefits too. People who eat a plant-based diet tend to have a higher intake of fiber, an important nutrient found in fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. Due to the reduced intake of meat and processed foods plus more fiber, a whole-foods plant-based diet has many health benefits, including lower body weights and a decreased risk of heart disease, diabetes and even some cancers.

Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet Food List:

Legumes: lentils, beans, and chickpeas

lentils, beans, and chickpeas Whole grains: quinoa, wheat, oats, farro and more

quinoa, wheat, oats, farro and more Seeds: chia, flax, sunflower & pumpkin seeds

chia, flax, sunflower & pumpkin seeds Nuts and nut butters: look for natural nut butters with just two ingredients (the nut, like almond or peanut plus salt)

look for natural nut butters with just two ingredients (the nut, like almond or peanut plus salt) Fruits and vegetables: frozen or fresh

frozen or fresh Fats: like olives, olive oil and avocados

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Prepare Olive Orange Vinaigrette to have throughout the week.

Day 1

Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1/3 cup muesli

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (116 calories)

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 55 g protein, 151 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,159 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the chopped walnuts at breakfast and omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie to breakfast, add 1 clementine to lunch and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.

Day 2

Image zoom

Breakfast (299 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (415 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 53 g protein, 151 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,104 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup edamame pods at the A.M. snack and switch the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 sliced sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 2 cups edamame at A.M. snack, add 1 medium orange to lunch and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.

Day 3

Image zoom

Breakfast (299 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

A.M. Snack (266 calories)

1 1/3 cups edamame in pods

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (241 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 clementine

Dinner (343 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 53 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 80 g fat, 999 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 3/4 cup edamame pods at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 sliced sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 2 cups edamame at A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to lunch and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.

Day 4

Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1/3 cup muesli

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (500 calories)

1 serving Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Meal-Prep Tip: gather ingredients for Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili so it's ready to cook on low tomorrow morning for 8 hours

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 51 g protein, 190 g carbohydrates, 54 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,159 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the A.M. snack.

Day 5

Image zoom

Breakfast (299 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (419 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings of Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili to have for lunch on days 6 & 7

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 53 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 50 g fiber, 1,169 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup edamame at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 sliced sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1 3/4 cups edamame at A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to lunch and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.

Day 6

Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1/3 cup muesli

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (100 calories)

1/2 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 59 g protein, 207 g carbohydrates, 63 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,103 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack and increase to 1 1/4 cups edamame at the P.M. snack.

Day 7

Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1/3 cup muesli

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (499 calories)

1 serving Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 55 g protein, 193 g carbohydrates, 59 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,272 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.