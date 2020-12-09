A “Salami Stocking” Is the Perfect Gift for Meat Lovers in Your Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Are you more Team Savory than Team Sweet—or seeking a present for someone who is? We've found the perfect holiday food gift to replace all those sugar cookies, vintage candies and candy canes.

If you (or your recipient) has been there, snacked that with everything from charcuterie houses to jar-cuterie during 2020, this spiffed-up stocking is sure to please. Just add cheese!

Portland, Oregon-based charcuterie company Olympia Provisions teamed up with Food52 to offer a salami stocking that's stuffed to the brim with cured meats.

Food52 x Olympia Provisions Salami Holiday Stocking $70 SHOP IT Food52

There's no coal in this stocking. Instead, inside the cute, rustic jute burlap sock, you'll find:

Petite Pierre Pepperettes: Jerky-like mini pork sticks

Jerky-like mini pork sticks Flaco Paco Pepperettes: Smoky mini pork sticks flavored with paprika and garlic

Smoky mini pork sticks flavored with paprika and garlic French Saucisson Sec: A thick, dry-cured sausage

A thick, dry-cured sausage Chorizo Rioja: A sweet and smoky Spanish-style sausage

A sweet and smoky Spanish-style sausage Wax-Dipped Summer Sausage: A tangy, mildly-spicy crowd-pleasing sausage

If that's not quite enough meat, Olympia Provisions also has a "Salami Bouquet" that earned a spot on Oprah's "The O List" for Valentine's Day. It's available with free shipping on Goldbelly, and is that are about 4 ½ ounces of meat each, or Or for a gift that keeps on giving, we discovered that the brand also offers "Salami Postal Provisions Club" ($13 per delivery) that comes with a map and includes 12 sausages inspired by flavors around the globe.