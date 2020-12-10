10 Healthy Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon, According to a Dietitian

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you are on the go or you just need more healthy snack ideas, these snacks can be delivered right to your door.

Having healthy snack options on hand helps keep you fueled and energized throughout the day. Without healthy choices at the ready, it's easier to grab a bag of chips or let yourself get too hungry. And while we love snacking on fruit, vegetables and nuts—plenty of packaged snacks are delivering health in a convenient package. Better yet, all of these snacks are available on Amazon and can be delivered right to your door. These dietitian-approved snacks are a mix of salty and sweet foods with healthy protein, fat, fiber and nutrients to keep you full for longer between meals.

1. KIND Bars

For a better for you energy bar, try KIND bars. Their primary ingredient is nuts, packing these bars with protein, healthy fat and fiber for your longer days. They also have less than 5 grams of sugar, compared to some bars which have more than 20 grams. Women should aim to eat no more than 24 grams of added sugar per day (men around 36 grams). My personal favorite flavor is the Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt.

2. Beanfields Vegan Cracklins

Looking for something crispy, crunchy and flavorful that isn't a potato chip? Look no further. Beanfield created their Vegan Cracklins to mimic the mouthfeel of pork rinds while using all plant ingredients. They're made with white beans so you'll get a few grams of plant-based protein and fiber. have several mouthwatering flavors like Korean BBQ, Aged White Cheddar and Ranch for all your savory snacking needs.

3. Nature’s Bakery

Add this snack to your pantry like the other almost 2,000 people who rated it five stars on Amazon. Nature’s Bakery uses nutritious ingredients like whole-wheat flour, dates and cocoa powder to give this bar a decadent taste while still making it a healthy snack. These brownies are also allergen-friendly and free of nuts and soy. Each bar contains 100 calories, 10 grams of sugar, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, making it a snack the whole family will crave.

4. Mixed Planters Nuts

It doesn’t get much simpler or more delicious than Planters classic mixed nuts. Nuts have an array of health benefits ranging from promoting weight loss to reducing risk of heart disease and diabetes. This mix includes cashews, almonds, pecans, pistachios and hazelnuts for a flavorful variety. Each one ounce serving contains 6 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber to help keep you full.

5. Skinny Pop

Popcorn makes me think of the movies and I can never turn it down. It is even a snack that promotes weight loss as it is high in fiber and low in calories. Lucky for us, SkinnyPop has a 12-pack available on Amazon for less than $17. Enjoy the flavors of the movie theater popcorn with only 150 calories and 3 grams of fiber per bag (almost four cups!).

6. RXBARs

RXBARs pride themselves on their simplicity, and rightfully so. The ingredients include dates, egg whites, nuts and natural flavors like cocoa and berries. All of their bars contain zero added sugar and 12 grams of protein to help your snack keep you full. This variety pack allows you to try six different flavors including Coconut Chocolate, my personal favorite.

7. Quaker Rice Crisps

Enjoy a lighter twist on traditional chips and crackers with these Quaker Rice Crisps. This variety pack comes with six sweet and savory flavors to meet any craving. All of the crisps are made from whole-grain brown rice flour so they are higher in protein and fiber than chips. They are also a great option for people following a gluten-free eating pattern.

8. Bare Natural Fruit Chips

For something sweet, try Bare Natural Fruit Chips. Their products contain only one ingredient: the fruit itself. They are free of added sugar and packed with fiber. Their Simply Banana Chips and Apple Chips contain four and five grams of fiber respectively. These simple, healthy snacks are a way to boost your fruit intake in a pinch without having to worry about fresh fruits going bad.

9. Larabars

Another option for a better snack bar is to try LÄRABAR. They are affordable, nutritious and offered in a variety of flavors on Amazon. Their bars focus on whole foods like nuts, fruits, spices and natural flavors like vanilla extract and cocoa. Each bar in this pack contains 3 to 6 grams of protein and 2 to 4 grams of fiber for something filling and flavorful. Cashew Cookie is my personal favorite.

10. Chef’s Cut Beef Jerky

For something on the more savory side, try Chef’s Cut Beef Jerky. Each of the products in this variety pack contains 70 to 80 calories and 10 grams of protein per serving. They use lean proteins, like chicken and beef, and all of their products can be stored at room temperature so they are easy to keep on hand for a satisfying protein-packed snack.

