The Best Holiday Kitchen Gift for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

This season is about enjoying time with loved ones and cooking up your favorite holiday dishes. And while there's more to the holiday season than giving and receiving gifts, it's fun to spoil your friends and family! If you're giving a gift this year to someone who's active in the kitchen or loves to eat, look no further. Here are the best holiday gifts to get your loved ones based on their zodiac sign, courtesy of astrologer Lisa Stardust.

Best Holiday Kitchen Gift for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: Grill Tool Kit

Stardust says, "Everybody knows that Aries likes it hot! The fiery first sign of the zodiac will relish in a grill kit that will help spark up their palate." This 16-piece tool kit ($27.95, Amazon) is a wonderful option—it comes packed with all the tools you need to make burgers, steaks, chops and more!

16 Piece Stainless Steel Barbecue Grilling Accessories with Aluminum Case $27.95 SHOP IT Amazon

Taurus: Bread Warmer

Comfort-craving Taureans like to stay warm and cuddly in the cold weather, and warm bread always hits the spot for this food-loving sign. Stardust says, "A bread warmer will keep their treats warm all season long, no matter what the weather is outside." Try this Fox Run Bread Warmer ($14.83, Amazon) to keep that toast soft and delicious.

Fox Run Bread Warmer, Terra Cotta $15.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Gemini: Smoking Cloche

Geminis are the life of the party. "Although they can't hang with their crew IRL, they'll need a gift like a smoking cloche for cocktails that will let them show off their fun ways during happy hour on Zoom," she says. The Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Smoking Cloche ($199.95, Williams Sonoma) is a perfect, classy gift.

Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Smoking Cloche $199.95 SHOP IT Williams Sonoma

Cancer: Muffin Pan

"Cancers like baking because it makes them feel homey and brings them a sense of comfort," she says. A cake stand or muffin pan will go a long way for this sentimental sign as a gift this holiday. Buy a gold one that stands out to help them up their baking game, like this Williams Sonoma Goldtouch® Nonstick Muffin Pan ($31.95, Williams Sonoma).

Williams Sonoma Goldtouch® Muffin Pan, 12-Well $31.95 SHOP IT Williams Sonoma

Leo: Serving Platter

Known as the most dramatic sign of the zodiac, Leos would love to receive a cool serving platter that can show off their flashy and sophisticated main dish they've created."They'll love anything that lets their craftiness take center stage," she says. This Provence Platter ($99.95, Williams Sonoma) is beautifully detailed.

Provence Hand Painted Serving Platter $99.95 SHOP IT Williams Sonoma

Virgo: Pasta Maker

Stardust says, "Virgos are known to be precise and concise, so a pasta maker will allow them to bring their innate skills to the kitchen over the holidays." Plus, who doesn't love pasta and meatballs—especially when they're made from scratch? Try the OxGord Pasta Maker Machine ($24.80, Walmart), to make spaghetti at home.

OxGord Pasta Maker Machine $24.80 ( $44.99 save 45% ) SHOP IT Walmart

Libra: High-Tech Corkscrew

"Known to love the finer things in life, Libras love gadgets like a high-tech corkscrew that will help them indulge in their favorite time of day: happy hour," Stardust says. Pair that vino with some pasta and it's a win-win! Try the Cork Pops Matte Black Legacy Wine Bottle Opener With 4-Blade Foil Cutter ($19.17, Amazon) to make life way easier when you want to indulge in a glass.

Cork Pops Matte Black Legacy Wine Bottle Opener $22.95 ( $34.95 save 34% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Scorpio: Crock Pot

Scorpios are big fans of the slow burn (translation: they will take time in curating the perfect meal for themselves). "A Crock Pot to make chili or any meal that requires a slow cook will appeal to them," Stardust says. Try the Crock-Pot® 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker ($59.99, Bed, Bath & Beyond), which is reasonably priced and large enough to hold your favorite soups, stews and more.

Crock-Pot® 8 qt. Programmable Slow Cooker in Black Stainless $59.99 SHOP IT Bed Bath and Beyond

Sagittarius: Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Sagittarius folks are always on the go, so "they'll need a single cup coffee maker that will pour into their to-go thermos so they can have added warmth and caffeine on their next adventure," she says. This Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker ($59.99, Amazon) is a great, cute pick!

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $78 SHOP IT Amazon

Capricorn: Cheese Kit

Capricorns are known for their hard work and patience. "All the more reason why they'll find a cheese kit fun and exciting for the holidays," she says. "It will give them a cool new project to undertake, as well," Stardust says. Bonus: This goat cheese-making kit is perfect for Capricorn, since their sign's symbol is the goat ($29.95, Williams Sonoma). If you're feeling fancy, pair this gift with some jam or preserves, whole-grain crackers and dried fruit.

Homemade Goat Cheese Kit $29.95 SHOP IT Williams Sonoma

Aquarius: Mortar and Pestle

"A high-class mortar and pestle will allow Aquarius to make their unique blend of deliciousness through innovation with spices and creativity," she says. Use this Artisanal Kitchen Supply® Marble Mortar and Pestle in White ($14.99, Bed, Bath & Beyond) to make chai or guacamole.

Artisanal Kitchen Supply® Marble Mortar and Pestle in White $2 SHOP IT Bed Bath and Beyond

Pisces: Electric Kettle

Pisces is a water sign, and Stardust says people under this sign generally "like to eat and make foods that ignite their watery sentiments." Whether Pisces is whipping up a homemade ramen or throat-soothing tea, she says, "this kettle will help them during the upcoming blustery months." Try the Hamilton Beach Glass Electric Tea Kettle ($29.99, Amazon).