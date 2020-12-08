What Oprah Eats in a Day to Stay Healthy at 66

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

She's fit and energetic at 66 thanks to a well-balanced WW menu (including rosé and ice pops!).

Oprah Winfrey has never been shy about her battle with the scale. In fact, she even rolled a wagon full of 67 pounds of animal fat onto the stage of her talk show back in 1988 to represent how many pounds she had lost since her highest weight. (She has since called this her biggest on-air regret.)

Since retiring from her daytime talk show throne, 66-year-old Oprah has been continuing to build her empire with a book club, magazine, yearly favorite things list, podcast, Apple TV show, a leadership academy for girls in South Africa and so much more.

With all of that on her plate, we don't imagine Queen O. has a lot of time to fuss about what's in her pantry and refrigerator. Still, she's staying fit and well-fueled thanks to some guidance from WW (the rebranded Weight Watchers).

"I get 30 points in a day, and I use those points like a game," Oprah revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

While her menu is heavy on seafood, fruits and vegetables, it includes noodles and other carbs on occasion (as hinted by that iconic "I love bread!" ad and this glorious and relatable Instagram kitchen sneak-peek).

"If I don't have some starch, I feel like I'm on a diet. I leave room for somewhere in the day, three points of hard pretzels, rice cakes, potato chips...and I never feel deprived," she shared with Entertainment Weekly.

As for her last meal, it would have to be pasta, Oprah shared in a chat with PEOPLE. "If I were going to choose my last week, they would all be pastas."

Read on for a complete example food day in the life of Oprah, complete with a few splurges—carbs, wine, cheese—in the mix.

What Oprah Eats in a Day

Breakfast

Nearly every day begins with eggs of some sort, often one yolk and two whites. Or it might be "The Usual" Egg Sandwich, which Oprah has shared with WW. This four-point meal includes a slice of toasted wheat bread, ⅛ of an avocado, 1 over-easy egg and a medium tomato.

Lunch

The midday meal is generally light, Oprah told Entertainment Weekly, with soup and salad—with a cautious eye on the oil (1 teaspoon). This allows more breathing room for those aforementioned pretzel or chips as snacks, plus a more indulgent dinner.

Dinner

Dinner is where Oprah lets loose a bit more. Some days, call for veggie-packed fried rice. Fish is a frequent choice as well, including WW's Miso-Glazed Cod with brown rice and a glass of rosé, per her PEOPLE food diary.

When she's craving that pasta, Oprah whips up Cacio e Pepe Spaghetti with Sauteed Shrimp, according to PEOPLE, or lately she's been taking inspiration from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and tossing together a skillet of carbonara.

And Oprah doesn't shy away from the occasional sweet treat. This summer, at least, she said that few days were complete without a homemade popsicle.

The Bottom Line