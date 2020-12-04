Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktails to Help You Get in the Festive Spirit

With only 3 ingredients, these tasty cocktails are the perfect thing to sip this holiday season.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.
December 04, 2020
There's no better time than at the holidays to get out your special glassware and make yourself a fancy, festive cocktail. But just because it looks and feels fancy, doesn't mean it needs to be complicated. These three-ingredient cocktails prove that with a few key ingredients and some creativity, you can make an impressive drink with ease.

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Kahlua-Caramel Spiked Eggnog

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Eggnog + Kahlúa + caramel sauce

Eggnog is an essential during the holidays. It's creamy and oh-so-delicious and since there are so many options available, including nondairy options, everyone can enjoy this drink. We added coffee liqueur and a drizzle of caramel to give this drink extra oomph! To garnish this creamy cocktail, you could use a microplane to grate coffee beans on top.

  • Caramel sauce
  • 1 cup eggnog
  • 1.5 oz. Kahlúa
  • Ice

Add eggnog and Kahlúa to a shaker with ice and shake until frosty. Drizzle the sides of a cocktail glass with caramel; pour in the eggnog and Kahlúa mixture. Top with grated coffee beans, if desired.

Cranberry Mule

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Ginger beer + vodka + cranberry juice

There are plenty of ways to jazz up the classic Moscow Mule and here we gave it a festive twist with cranberry juice and rosemary. It's easy and delicious. You could also garnish with fresh cranberries or a lime wedge—or whatever you want!

  • ½ cup ginger beer
  • 1.5 oz. vodka
  • 2 Tbsp. cranberry juice
  • Ice

Add ginger beer, vodka and cranberry juice to a glass with ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig, fresh cranberries or a lime wedge, if desired.

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Blood orange + gin + prosecco

Oranges are in season and the most impressive variety just may be the blood orange. Its deep-red color is gorgeous and adds a beautiful hue to the cocktail. We use the juice from the blood orange and mix in gin and prosecco for a simple but fancy sipper. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!

  • 1 blood orange, juiced (save a slice of orange for garnish)
  • 1.5 oz. gin
  • Ice
  • Prosecco

Add blood orange juice and gin to a shaker with ice; cover and shake until frosty. Strain the mixture into a coupe glass, top with prosecco and garnish with an orange slice and thyme sprig, if desired.

Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Hot chocolate + Baileys Irish Cream + Chambord

Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.

  • 2 Tsp. hot chocolate mix
  • ¾ cup hot water
  • 1.5 oz. Baileys Irish Cream
  • 1 Tbsp. Chambord

Combine hot chocolate mix with hot water, Baileys and Chambord in a mug. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, if desired, and enjoy.

Gin & Blackberry Spritz

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Blackberries + gin + soda water

This "berry" fresh spritz is light and satisfying and really can be enjoyed year-round. It gets its beautiful color from muddled blackberries and its kick from gin (or vodka). Top it off with a little soda water and there you have it! We intentionally kept the added sugar out of this cocktail but if you want a little sweetness, stir in some honey.

  • 10 blackberries, muddled
  • 1.5 oz. gin
  • Honey (optional)
  • Ice
  • Soda water

Muddle blackberries in a shaker. Add gin, honey (if using) and ice; cover and shake until frosty. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Top off with soda water and garnish with more blackberries and a rosemary sprig, if desired.

