Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktails to Help You Get in the Festive Spirit
With only 3 ingredients, these tasty cocktails are the perfect thing to sip this holiday season.
There's no better time than at the holidays to get out your special glassware and make yourself a fancy, festive cocktail. But just because it looks and feels fancy, doesn't mean it needs to be complicated. These three-ingredient cocktails prove that with a few key ingredients and some creativity, you can make an impressive drink with ease.
Kahlua-Caramel Spiked Eggnog
Eggnog + Kahlúa + caramel sauce
Eggnog is an essential during the holidays. It's creamy and oh-so-delicious and since there are so many options available, including nondairy options, everyone can enjoy this drink. We added coffee liqueur and a drizzle of caramel to give this drink extra oomph! To garnish this creamy cocktail, you could use a microplane to grate coffee beans on top.
- Caramel sauce
- 1 cup eggnog
- 1.5 oz. Kahlúa
- Ice
Add eggnog and Kahlúa to a shaker with ice and shake until frosty. Drizzle the sides of a cocktail glass with caramel; pour in the eggnog and Kahlúa mixture. Top with grated coffee beans, if desired.
Cranberry Mule
Ginger beer + vodka + cranberry juice
There are plenty of ways to jazz up the classic Moscow Mule and here we gave it a festive twist with cranberry juice and rosemary. It's easy and delicious. You could also garnish with fresh cranberries or a lime wedge—or whatever you want!
- ½ cup ginger beer
- 1.5 oz. vodka
- 2 Tbsp. cranberry juice
- Ice
Add ginger beer, vodka and cranberry juice to a glass with ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig, fresh cranberries or a lime wedge, if desired.
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail
Blood orange + gin + prosecco
Oranges are in season and the most impressive variety just may be the blood orange. Its deep-red color is gorgeous and adds a beautiful hue to the cocktail. We use the juice from the blood orange and mix in gin and prosecco for a simple but fancy sipper. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
- 1 blood orange, juiced (save a slice of orange for garnish)
- 1.5 oz. gin
- Ice
- Prosecco
Add blood orange juice and gin to a shaker with ice; cover and shake until frosty. Strain the mixture into a coupe glass, top with prosecco and garnish with an orange slice and thyme sprig, if desired.
Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa
Hot chocolate + Baileys Irish Cream + Chambord
Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.
- 2 Tsp. hot chocolate mix
- ¾ cup hot water
- 1.5 oz. Baileys Irish Cream
- 1 Tbsp. Chambord
Combine hot chocolate mix with hot water, Baileys and Chambord in a mug. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, if desired, and enjoy.
Gin & Blackberry Spritz
Blackberries + gin + soda water
This "berry" fresh spritz is light and satisfying and really can be enjoyed year-round. It gets its beautiful color from muddled blackberries and its kick from gin (or vodka). Top it off with a little soda water and there you have it! We intentionally kept the added sugar out of this cocktail but if you want a little sweetness, stir in some honey.
- 10 blackberries, muddled
- 1.5 oz. gin
- Honey (optional)
- Ice
- Soda water
Muddle blackberries in a shaker. Add gin, honey (if using) and ice; cover and shake until frosty. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Top off with soda water and garnish with more blackberries and a rosemary sprig, if desired.