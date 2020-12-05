ThePrep: The Cozy 400-Calorie Dinners I'm Cuddling Up to This Season

We’ve officially hit the point in the year when arguments over the thermostat temperature are a daily thing in my house and I'm craving cozy dinners more than ever. This week of healthy meals deliver on the comfort, while helping to keep the calories in check.

We’ve officially hit the point in the year when arguments over the thermostat temperature are a daily thing in my house. Even with a down vest, scarf and blanket wrapped around me, I’m still chilly! I’m craving coziness and warmth more than ever, which means soup, chili, casseroles and more. And while I’m a big supporter of satisfying your cravings (your body does a good job of letting you know what it needs), there is only so much cheese, cream and butter I can eat before I start to feel uncomfortable. But since I don’t see my comfort food cravings going away anytime soon, I planned this week’s dinners to still deliver on the cozy factor while keeping the calories right around 400 per serving to help me feel my best.

Your Meal Plan

A family favorite in my house is the Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce. In my opinion, spaghetti is the best type of pasta—I love twirling it up on my fork and slurping it down! And when you top it with a satisfying homemade meat sauce, it’s just delicious and makes for such an easy dinner. Plus, leftovers make for a yummy next-day lunch. Potatoes also check the comfort box, so this week we have Monday’s hearty Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans and Thursday’s flavorful Chickpea & Potato Curry.

The 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas was a special request from my husband. He loves enchiladas and, thanks to this quick version, we can actually make them on a weeknight. We cap off the week with my favorite EatingWell chili—the White Turkey Chili. I’ve been making this recipe for years, way before I started working for the site. Topped with a dollop of sour cream hot sauce, it’s just the best. Plus, making it on Friday means I’ll have lunch for the weekend!

Thursday: Chickpea & Potato Curry with ½ piece pita bread (411 calories)

Friday: White Turkey Chili with 1 slice baguette (402 calories

Big Batch Breakfast

With the chilly and dark mornings, I need all the help I can get when it comes to getting out of bed. The warm cinnamon and vanilla spices, plus the touch of brown sugar in this overnight oats recipe makes it much easier. And I love that I can make five servings at once and have a healthy breakfast every morning of the workweek.

Get the Recipe: Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats

Treat Yourself

This crisp combo of apple cider, ginger ale and vodka just sounds so refreshing! This big-batch recipe serves 16 but since there are only three ingredients involved, you could easily make just one serving. I’d think one shot of vodka and then equal parts cider and ginger ale would do the trick. Yum!

Get the Recipe: Crisp Apple-Ginger Cocktail