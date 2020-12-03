Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Dog Biscuit Baking Mix That’s Perfect for Crazy Pet Parents

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

My dog, Grits, is my baby. He’s spoiled rotten—so much so that he was actually one of the testers for the dog-friendly items in our holiday pets gift guide. And I know I’m not the only person who loves to pamper their pup. Brands are creating items like dog advent calendars and matching holiday pet pajamas to include your furry friend in all of the holiday fun (because why should they have to miss out?!). While Grits and I are both jazzed about all of the new holiday items hitting shelves, there’s one that just rolled out that really caught my eye: Trader Joe’s B.I.Y. Canine Creations Dog Biscuit Mix.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: A make-your-own dog treat mix. Normally I don’t have time to mess with things like this (I’m not particularly crafty and don’t enjoy the effort it takes to bake), but this year I’ve been spending a lot more time at home and have started to enjoy easy projects. Plus, all this mix requires is a little bit of water and oil and a few minutes in the oven. There are also some recipe recommendations on the box for things you can add (think: pumpkin or peanut butter). Bonus: The mix has been approved by veterinary nutritionists, so you can rest assured that Fido isn’t eating anything funky.

I love the idea of gifting this dog treat baking mix with a cute cookie cutter (how cute is this $6 squirrel cookie cutter and this $6 bone-shaped cookie cutter?!). You could also keep things festive for the holiday season and include a Christmas cookie cutter set ($15 on Amazon) or Hanukkah cookie cutter set ($10 on Amazon).

Score this mix at Trader Joe’s for just $2.99 while supplies last. The dog treat mix is a limited-edition holiday item, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it fly off the shelves quickly. Don't have a TJ's near you, or can't find it in stores? Try making our homemade Peanut Butter-Pumpkin Dog Treats. Happy howl-idays!