This Giving Tuesday Support One of These Organizations Fighting Hunger

These resources will help you give back to your community and beyond when it matters most.

As the COVID-19 pandemic pushes on, millions of Americans are experiencing food insecurity and have struggled to get meals on the table. This can be especially challenging as we enter the holiday season. If you have the means, consider giving back to those in need.

For Giving Tuesday this year, support one of these organizations doing all they can to fight hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Whether you make a donation yourself, or pool together with your family or friends, these organizations are doing important work and deserve your support this holiday season.

World Central Kitchen

Founded by chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is focused on bringing emergency meals to those in need all over the globe. To date, they have served more than 30 million meals in more than 400 cities. Since the start of the pandemic, WCK has bought over 11 million meals from local restaurants totalling more than $117 million dollars, and delivered those meals to Americans in need.

Donate to World Central Kitchen here.

Share Our Strength

Share Our Strength is an organization that includes the programs No Kid Hungry, Cooking Matters and Community Wealth Partners. They provide disaster relief and emergency food to kids and their families in areas of need. The Cooking Matters platform focuses on teaching kids to grow, shop for and cook healthy, affordable foods and turn them into nutritious meals.

Donate to Share Our Strength here.

Frontline Foods

Started by Sydney Gressel, pediatric nurse in San Francisco, Frontline Foods works to support local restaurants and healthcare workers through a genius idea. They use donations to buy meals from local restaurants that are delivered to the frontline healthcare workers and first responders of the pandemic. This helps restaurants keep their doors open while giving back to the heroes that have gone above and beyond to support us all this year.

Donate to Frontline Foods here.

Feeding America

Feeding American is a national program that encompasses over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the U.S. How it works is that they coordinate with producers to get surplus food that would be wasted to local food banks. The food banks can sort and distribute the food to local food pantries that provide meals and groceries for one in every seven Americans. They also have resources to help connect people to other relief organizations in their area. Their work is crucially important, especially with the elevated levels of food insecurity in the U.S.

Donate to Feeding America here.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels is a national food assistance program specifically for adults 60 years or older. Seniors are especially vulnerable to malnutrition and hunger, so Meals on Wheels coordinates with over 5,000 community-based programs to provide hot, prepared meals to those in need. They are currently helping over 2.4 million seniors annually in nearly every community in the country.

Donate to Meals on Wheels here.

