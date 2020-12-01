Baby Spinach Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination

The recall affects products from Fresh Attitude brand distributed in Canada and six states in the U.S.

Vegro International, a Canadian-based company, is recalling Fresh Attitude brand baby spinach after a lab test showed that the product could be contaminated with Salmonella. The product being recalled was distributed throughout Eastern Canada and in six U.S. states: New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The spinach affected in this recall would have a best-by date through December 5, 2020, so producers have concerns that consumers may still have the product in their homes. Look for the following information on the label to determine if you have the recalled product, and dispose of it accordingly:

BABY SPINACH. 8 X 5 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04 & 2020-12-05 UPC: 888048000042 UPC case: 10888048000049

BABY SPINACH. 9 X 11 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04 UPC: 888048000288 UPC case: 10888048000285

There have been no reports of illness from the contaminated products yet. Consumers should not consume any product in questions as it could contain Salmonella, though it may not look, smell or taste unusual. Common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food.