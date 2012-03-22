How to Make Your Own Slice and Bake Cookies

With a roll of this cookie dough in the freezer, you're just 10 minutes away from a homemade treat.

Nothing beats the simplicity of a well-made sugar cookie. But there is one way to upgrade simplicity: make it convenient. That's what these slice and bake cookies are. Mix the dough and hide it away for when you have company or when you just need a sweet treat.

Our recipe for Easy Slice and Bake Cookies calls for basic pantry ingredients along with butter and eggs, so you may have all the ingredients to get started baking now! The recipe is straight forward: beat the butter and sugar together, add the eggs followed by the remaining dry ingredients and your dough is ready to be rolled, sliced and baked. Here's how you do it:

1. Roll the Dough Into a Log

When your dough comes together, divide it into two pieces. Lay each piece out on a piece of plastic wrap. Shape them into logs–they don't have to be perfect, but there shouldn't be an pockets where air can get trapped. Wrap the logs in the plastic like a piece of candy so that you can twist the two ends to seal it. Then, using your hands, roll the logs to smooth them out. Let the two logs in plastic chill in the freezer for 45 minutes (they won't slice well if they're room temperature.

2. Slice the Dough

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Remove the dough from the freezer and let it sit out to soften–about 5 minutes.

When you're ready to cut the cookies, set the logs out like you're slicing a cucumber or salami. Then, using a sharp knife, slice off little disks about 1/4-inch thick, making sure to rotate the log to keep it round and smooth.

3. Reshape Cookies on a Baking Sheet

If cookies aren't round after slicing, you can reshape them on the baking sheet using your fingertips.

4. Decorate the Cookies

Slice-and-bake cookie dough isn't very sticky. Gently press any decorations into the dough before baking to help them adhere to the dough. If they soften too much and start to fall apart, place them in the freezer for another 15 to 30 minutes.

Place them in the oven on the middle rack and back for 8 to 10 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before transferring the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Variations

If you want to make your cookies sparkle, you can roll the logs in different ingredients like bits of chopped nuts or sprinkles so the finished product will have decorated edges. You can also play with food coloring if you're baking for a holiday or birthday.