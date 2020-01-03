ThePrep: Satisfying Meal-Prep Lunches to Power Your Day

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Happy New Year! I love the energy January brings and the motivation people have to try new things. With that, I’m shaking things up this month with ThePrep. Rather than focus on dinner, we’re zoning in on lunch—the midday meal that deserves more attention! (Don’t worry, though, you’ll still find a weekly dinner plan, plus a shopping list at the bottom.) And I’m not talking just any lunch—I’m talking meal-prep lunches that you can make ahead for an easy, healthy and delicious week.

Your Meal Plan

Image zoom

When I meal-prep my lunch over the weekend, my mornings are less stressful and my energy levels during the day are significantly more stable. Who doesn’t like the sound of that, right? What’s more, if you’re trying to stick to a certain type of diet (like many people are in January) meal-prepping makes it easier to do so.

This week, I’m making the Mediterranean-inspired Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls. These healthy bowls pack in protein and fiber for a super-satisfying lunch that will help you power through the afternoon. This recipe makes enough for four lunches, which leaves one day for leftovers or lunch out. Here’s how to make this easy lunch in a quick 35 minutes:

Step 1: Cook the quinoa, let cool. (Or, even easier, use precooked quinoa.)

Step 2: While it's cooling, make the meatballs, and set them aside to cool.

Step 3: Chop parsley and mint. Slice cucumbers.

Step 4: Make the quinoa tabbouleh.

Step 5: Assemble lunches!

Looking for something different? Give one of these other meal-prep lunch recipes a try this week:

Let me know if you meal-prep lunch this week, or what else you're doing to kick-start a healthy new year, by emailing me at ThePrep@eatingwell.com.

Dinners for the Week

Image zoom

For those weeks when dinner needs to be fast, this 7-day meal plan is a no-brainer. The delicious dinners in this plan (like the Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans pictured above) come together quickly in a half-hour and clock in under 400 calories—making it easy to eat well and keep your calories in check.

Get the Plan: Fast Dinners for 400 Calories or Less

We're making shopping easier with a list of all the ingredients you need to make this week's dinners and the Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls. You can print it out, or just keep it on your phone when you hit the store. As always, I swapped in ready-to-use ingredients on the shopping list where possible to keep your week as easy as can be. Get the shopping list.

Treat Yourself

Image zoom

Ready in 5 minutes with just 2 ingredients, this banana and peanut butter ice cream is calling to me. I love how the banana adds sweetness without the need for any added sugar! Just make sure your banana is nice and ripe—the riper it is, the sweeter this treat will be.