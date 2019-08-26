Good News: Owning a Dog Can Help You Live Longer

Being a pet owner shows to improve one's mental well-being, but new research shows a household pet also may provide serious heart health benefits as well. The cardiovascular benefits show to be even higher for those that own a dog over other pets.

This study compared cardiovascular health scores between pet owners and non-pet owners and then compared dog owners to both groups, looking at body mass index, diet, physical activity, smoking status, blood pressure, blood glucose and total cholesterol. Pet owners were all more likely than non-pet owners to be in better cardiovascular health, while dog owners specifically possessed the most ideal physical activity levels and diet habits.

"In general, people who owned any pet were more likely to report more physical activity, better diet and blood sugar at ideal level," Andrea Maugeri, Ph.D., lead author of the study, said in a press release. "The greatest benefits from having a pet were for those who owned a dog, independent of their age, sex and education level."