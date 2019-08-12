We were pleasantly surprised by the rich flavor and creamy texture of a few of these chickpea-based dessert spreads.

We Tried 5 Different Types of Dessert Hummus—These Are the 2 Are Worth Buying

We've been watching sweet hummus spreads pop up across our favorite local grocery stores over the last year or two-most recently Trader Joe's-and we figured it was about time to try them all out and put them to the test. Dessert hummus first became mainstream when Makenzie Marzluff, founder of Delighted By, appeared on an episode of Shark Tank and wowed the sharks with her vegan, gluten-free, healthy sweet treat.

Since then, several other companies have hopped on the dessert hummus train, and we thought we'd see if these stack up as a real, satisfying way to curb a dessert craving that wouldn't leave us wanting more. Find out what we thought, below:

Best Chocolate: Park Street Deli Brownie Batter Dessert Hummus

Image zoom

Out of the three chocolate hummus varieties we tried, this one from Aldi unanimously stood above the rest. We loved the strong chocolate flavor and the fact that it actually had the consistency of brownie batter instead of a gritty beany bite. It goes great with fruit, pretzels and graham crackers.

Aldi's take on chocolate dessert hummus only set us back $3.49 for an eight-ounce container. One two-tablespoon serving has 80 calories, 6g total fat, 5g saturated fat, 7g carbs, 1g fiber, 4g sugar, 1g protein and 1% DV of sodium.

Park Street Deli also makes a Vanilla Bean variety, but we weren't as big of a fan of it as this chocolate option.

Best Non-Chocolate: Delighted By Key Lime Pie

Image zoom

Key lime pie lovers, rejoice! This tart variety from the original dessert hummus company is a true winner. We loved how this truly embodied the iconic tangy, luscious key lime filling, and believe this is a true achievement, considering it was done with chickpeas. This variety also had the best texture of any of the spreads we tried. It pairs perfectly with graham crackers, but we loved it with strawberries, too.

Delighted By had the most expensive product, at $4.99 for an eight-ounce container, but we think it was worth every penny. A two-tablespoon serving has 70 calories, 3.5g total fat, 3g saturated fat, 9g carbs, 1g fiber, 4g sugar, 1g protein and 4% DV sodium.

For those that don't love key lime pie as much as us, Delighted By also makes a mint chocolate fudge, snickerdoodle, creamy vanilla bean, edible brownie batter and two seasonal flavors-red velvet cake batter and pumpkin pie.

The Other Contenders

The truth is, not all dessert hummus is created equally. We tried a few other brands and flavors that got mixed reviews. In case you've tried some and thought sweet hummus wasn't for you, you may want to try another brand or make your own.