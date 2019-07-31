7 Types of Avocados You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Pictured recipe: Avocado Toast with Burrata

Whether eating this Bacon Avocado Toast or enjoying a Chocolate Avocado Shake, we can't get enough avocado. And if you share the same avocado obsession, we know you're enjoying it at breakfast, lunch and dinner-and always dreaming of different ways you can use it! In the meantime, distract yourself from what you really should be doing and read up on all the different types of avocados you probably didn't even know existed.

Hass

Hass avocados are most likely what you've been buying from your local grocery store. They are oval in shape, have pebbly skin and a small- to medium-size pit. You know these beauties are ripe when their skin turns from green to purplish black. For days when guac isn't free, we love to use them in our Almost Chipotle's Guacamole recipe (pictured above).

Bacon

Available from late fall to springtime, this medium-size variety can be distinguished from other types of avocado by its smooth, green skin. They have medium to large pits, so they may produce less fruit than the classic Hass variety, but they still taste great on any of our healthy avocado salad recipes!

Fuerte

These pear-shaped guys have smooth skin that is similar in color to Hass avocados. With a medium-size pit, they produce a decent amount of fruit per avocado, and we can't wait to try them in this Spicy Avocado Hummus recipe. These guys will tame the kick from the jalapeños in just about any guacamole recipe.

Gwen

If I could escape and recreate a place that's my own world (Gwen Stefani, anyone?), it would be a world full of Gwen avocados. With a plump oval shape and a small- to medium-size pit, this variety is similar in taste and texture to our beloved Hass avocado but provides more fruit per avocado-and nothing will get between me and more avo.

Pinkerton

With a fun name and curvy pear shape, this is another great variety that makes for a beautiful Cucumber & Avocado Salad (pictured above). Available from early winter through spring, these slightly pebbled fruits yield more fruits per tree, meaning that there should be absolutely no avocado shortage during the winter months-or so we can hope!

Reed

With a round shape, slight pebbling and medium pit, this variety is available throughout the summer and into early fall. We'll be using them in this Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie (pictured above) to cool down after a hot day in the summer sun!

