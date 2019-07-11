Trader Joe's Is Selling a Half-Pound of Burrata for Under $5

Photo: Trader Joe's

Burrata is our latest obsession-we just can't get enough of this silky cheese. At first glance, it looks like a ball of mozzarella, but after cutting into it you'll understand our hype. Translating to "buttery" from Italian, burrata gets its name from the super delicious and creamy middle, which is made from curd and fresh cream. And, yeah, it's every bit as tasty as it sounds.

So, you can our imagine our excitement when we found out Trader Joe's sells 8 ounces of burrata for only $4.99. Talk about a steal! Each tub is filled with two, 4-ounce balls of cheese, which means there's plenty to go around for all of your favorite cheesy summer recipes.

Lately, we've been big fans of adding an unexpected twist to our charcuterie boards with this tasty cheese. But if you've had one too many cheese plates, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy it. Here, our three favorites.

Grilled Pizza

This grilled pizza calls for mozzarella, but we think it'd be even more delicious with a few pieces of burrata on top.

Char-Grilled Red Grapes with Burrata, Fennel Seeds & Basil

This savory fruit salad would make for a perfect dinner party appetizer, or a not-too-sweet dessert. Since grapes are available pretty much year-round, you can go ahead and bookmark this delicious recipe.

Caprese salad is traditionally made with mozzarella, but we think creamy, buttery burrata would compliment ripe tomatoes and fresh basil just as well!