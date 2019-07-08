Find out everything you need to know about this delicious novelty fruit.

Donut Peaches Are Here for the Summer (and You Can Buy Them at Trader Joe's!)

From cotton candy grapes to sumo oranges, novelty fruits have become quite popular over the last few years. Our new favorite, however, is one you may have never heard of-donut peaches!

These peaches are sweeter in flavor and lighter in color than regular peaches and have a flattened shape similar to a donut or Saturn's rings. Here's everything you need to know about this tasty summer fruit that we're dubbing the Honeycrisp of the peach world (we know you'll enjoy them as much as we do!)

What Is a Donut Peach?

The donut peach, also referred to as a Saturn, UFO, Jupiter, Chinese or flat white peach, is a variety of flat peaches that have been traced back to ancient China. Rumor has it these donut-shaped peaches were first brought to the Western world thousands of years ago via the Silk Road, but they still remain a novelty in the U.S.

Donut peaches are named for their shape, but also happen to be extra-sweet like donuts, thanks to a honey gene found in most Chinese peaches that give them a candy-like taste. The inside of a donut peach is creamy and juicy, and even has a smaller, easy-to-remove pit!

Are Donut Peaches Healthy?

We're advocates of eating fruit daily as part of a healthy diet, and donut peaches can certainly be a delicious way to meet your recommended produce intake. They're a little smaller and a little sweeter than a regular peach. The USDA doesn't have nutrition information specifically for donut peaches (yet) but they're likely very similar to their bigger cousins and deliver fiber, potassium and vitamin C.

Where Can I Buy Donut Peaches?

Donut peaches are popping up everywhere this summer, and they are easier to find than you'd think! They are typically available from May until late August, and we have currently spotted them at farmers' markets and giant food retailers.

You can pick up a bushel (or five) at your local Trader Joe's, Safeway, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Publix, The Fresh Market and Sprouts. We'll keep our eye out for more locations, as these babies hit peak season.

How to Use Donut Peaches

Donut peaches are a great substitute for any of your favorite peach recipes, but Specialty Produce warns they may alter the taste of a recipe slightly since they're sweeter and less tart than a traditional peach.

While these funky little peaches are best enjoyed as is on a hot summer's day, we have some fabulous recipes to use them up.

Our sweet and spicy Peach-Mango Salsa is the perfect appetizer for al fresco entertaining this season. We think the super-sweet donut peach would help temper the spice even more.

Our Stone-Fruit Crostatas with Cream Cheese Crust are a beautiful, rustic centerpiece for your next summer brunch and look a lot more difficult to make than they are. And we're betting that donut peaches and cream cheese crust would be a match made in heaven!

