Anne Hathaway and 6 Other Celebrities Are No Longer Vegan—Here's Why

News flash: If you've seen your favorite celebs, best friends, or family members go on the vegan diet and tout its benefits, it doesn't mean you should ditch your burrata and fish and hop on the bandwagon, too. There are plenty of reasons to cut out animal protein, such as ethics, bodily discomfort, or medical complications and advice from a doctor. But it may not be worth it to join in for "trendy" purposes alone.

It's clearly not for everyone. How do we know? Well, because more than a couple celebrities who went vegan have gone back to meat, fish, and cheese. Here are 7 celebrities who have tried vegan, for however long, but decided to introduce animal protein back into the diet, and why.

Anne Hathaway

Having started a vegan diet for rapid weight loss for the role as Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises," back in 2011, she lasted for a while, as she enjoyed it. Yet she gave it up in 2014 on the set of "Interstellar," as the role was tough work and her body felt too weak on a vegan diet. In Reykjavik, Iceland, the idea of fish was super desirable, so she gave in and claimed to have felt much better. She explained this to Tatler, saying, "I had a piece of salmon and my brain felt like a computer rebooting." Since then, she's been eating meat, dairy, and eggs.

Natalie Portman

Portman is currently vegan, and so are her kids, but she stopped her vegan diet when she was pregnant. She told the radio station Q100, "I actually went back to being vegetarian when I became pregnant, just because I felt like I wanted that stuff. I was listening to my body to have eggs and dairy." Yet, since 2018, she switched her diet back to meatless, as she prefers the vegan lifestyle.

Kristen Bell

Bell also quit being vegan when she was pregnant with her first child. She's been vegetarian since she was 11 years old, and she ended up going full vegan in 2012 after watching documentary "Forks Over Knives." Yet she needed the animal protein boost to get through her pregnancy. She told Today, "During my first pregnancy, I was working and it felt like I needed more calories. I was pretty conscious of it." Still, she went back to vegan. "I think being vegan is a wonderful way to live and it has great effects on the body," she continued over interview with Today. "I also think it has really good effects on the environment."

Ellen DeGeneres

A little different than the other ladies, DeGeneres stopped her vegan diet "for no real reason," she said during a skit. In her 2019 Netflix stand-up comedy special "Relatable," she made a joke about being vegan and said, "I'm not really vegan, I say it for the joke ... I was vegan for eight years and I really believe that it's great for you."

She continued, "I was healthier than I'd ever been, I loved being vegan. But just in the last year or two for no reason really, I started eating a piece of fish once in a while. And I'll eat eggs from chickens I know - if they are in someone's backyard and they're wandering around and they're happy."

Zooey Deschanel

Since she has many other dietary restrictions and food sensitivites, veganism just couldn't work. She told New York magazine that "to be a gluten-free vegan is, like, the most difficult thing you could possibly be ... and I lasted, like, six months." She doesn't eat wheat or soy, so eating at a vegan restaurant became very difficult. And she found herself not getting enough calories in the day.

Waka Flocka Flame

Flame became vegan in 2014 to lose weight, but by 2018 he was done. Why? The public! Over interview with Paper magazine, Flame said he had "dropped the vegan card."

"I think the public scared me [away] from being vegan," he said in the interview. He didn't like the title of being vegan and thought vegans "scare people and s---, like people are really scared of vegans. They are like the f---ing cops. When vegans are around, people be trying to throw their food under the table, like oh, the vegans!"

Out of embarrassment, he started eating fish again, and now claims the pescatarian title.

Derek Hough

If you try a vegan diet and by week three are saying, "What the heck am I doing?" well you can relate to Hough. In August 2017, Derek Hough told Us Weekly that he was going vegan, and it was "easy" because he lived in Los Angeles, California, where there are tons of meatless options. But by November, he was done.