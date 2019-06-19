8 Best Dill Pickle-Flavored Snacks From Target

We love snacking on pickles all year long, but there's something about a hot summer's day that makes them even more delicious and satisfying. We're loading up our grocery carts with all the pickle things this season and want to share our favorite finds with you!

Here are the latest and greatest dill pickle-flavored snacks at Target:

Emerald Dill Pickle Cashews

Image zoom

We are all for combining two of our favorite savory snacks: dill pickles and cashews! These 100-calorie packs are perfect for storing in your purse or in your desk at work when you need a little pick-me-up.

Emerald's dill pickle cashews are also a whole lot lower in sodium than your average pickle, so it's a perfect snack for those watching their sodium intake. We think these would taste amazing added into our Fiery Snack Mix recipe!

Hidden Valley Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dill Salad Dressing

Image zoom

Not a fan of greens? This dressing just might turn you. This creamy, tangy dressing is actually a lot lighter in calories than it tastes, so you can enjoy this one with salads, fresh-cut veggies, wings, and whatever else your heart desires!

This Greek yogurt-based option from Hidden Valley has only 60 calories and five grams of fat per serving, so it's the perfect addition to any pickle lover's stash. This dressing would taste delicious drizzled on our White Bean & Veggie Salad.

Farmhouse Culture Organic Garlic Dill Pickle Kraut

Image zoom

This variety from Farmhouse Culture is perfect for people wanting to enjoy the gut health benefits that some pickles offer. This garlicky dill pickle-flavored kraut is the perfect condiment for burgers and sandwiches and would certainly taste delicious on a salad as well. We know it would taste especially amazing on our Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce.

Grillo's Pickles Italian Dill Chips

Image zoom

OK, so yes, these are actual pickles, but they're not just any pickles! We love Grillo's because their products are made with real, fresh ingredients and all the flavorings are kept inside their packaging for extra-mouthwatering pickles.

Grillo's Pickles are about the closest thing to homemade-but without any of the extra time or effort. They are perfect for accessorizing your Bloody Mary or big plates of summer barbecue!

Old Dutch Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips

Image zoom

We aren't recommending potato chips as an everyday snack, but these dill pickle-flavored ones are pretty addicting. Plus, they're made with heart-healthy sunflower and canola oils and have about half the sodium of other potato chips on grocery store shelves. These would taste insanely good paired with our Cajun Turkey Sandwich!

Dane Ko. Havarti With Dill Cheese Wedge

Image zoom

Dill pickle-flavored cheese might just be the only thing better than a dill pickle itself. This Danish cheese has a creamy, acidic bite that is truly the stuff of dreams. Try pairing a slice or two with some gorgeous summer tomatoes for a more sophisticated (and cheesy) B.L.T.

Plentils Dill Pickle Lentil Chips

Image zoom

If you're looking for a crunchy and flavorful snack, but don't want to turn to potato chips, these lentil-based chips are perfect for you! These dairy- and gluten-free chips are lower in fat than the average greasy chip, but it's important to note their high sodium content. You might want to stick to half of a serving size if you are watching your sodium intake! These would taste fantastic served alongside our Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip.

OH SNAP! Dilly Bites

Image zoom

These pouches are perfect for enjoying pickles on-the-go, without bringing a jar or sloshing smelly juice everywhere. These dill pickles are pre-sliced and come packaged in minimal brine for minimal mess.