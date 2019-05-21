Vegan Diets Not Recommended for Children or Pregnant Women, Belgian Officials Say

Image: PeopleImages / Getty

Pregnant mothers and mothers of young children and teens might be interested to learn about a recent statement made by Belgium's Royal Academy of Medicine, which recommends that people in these groups refrain from a vegan diet because it creates "unavoidable" nutritional shortcomings that could lead to vitamin deficiencies, stunted development, and more.

A vegan diet is one that cuts out meat, dairy, and eggs, and focuses instead on plants, beans, legumes, and whole grains. According to the statement, published online last week, about 3 percent of Belgian children follow a vegan diet. The statement called the diet "restrictive."

The Royal Academy of Medicine is an advisory agency to Belgium's government. Georges Casimir, M.D., a pediatrician at Queen Fabiola Children's Hospital, headed the commission appointed to research veganism and issue guidance on the diet. In the statement, he said that a vegan diet poses "irreversible" harms to pregnant women, children, and teens who follow it-due to the diet's potentially insufficient proteins and essential fatty acids necessary for brain development. He also noted that it can be difficult to get vitamins D and B12 when following a vegan diet.

Statement co-author Isabelle Thiebaut also adds that "weight-loss and psychomotor delays, undernutrition, [and] anemia" can be effects of a vegan diet. The academy suggests parents and children who do decide to follow this diet take supplements and schedule regular check-ups.

This recommendation does contradict several large-scale studies of veganism in children. A recent study of German children published in the journal Nutrients concluded "A vegan and vegetarian diet in early childhood can provide the same amount of energy and macronutrients, leading to a normal growth in comparison to omnivore children."

And, of course, there are health benefits to a vegan diet: Studies have shown that eating a vegan diet can help you lose weight, keep your heart healthy, and even prevent cancer. A plant-based diet also helps the earth, reducing greenhouse gases and using less water.