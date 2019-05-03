Study: Wellness Influencer Advice Is up to 88 Percent Inaccurate

A new study from the University of Glasgow found a shocking number of the most popular health and wellness influencers aren't providing credible information.

If you're one of the 2.62 billion social media users (and counting) out there, and you're trying to be healthy (raises hand) you are likely following your fair share of health and wellness-related accounts.

Whether it's a vegan recipe blogger, Crossfit coach, or body positive advocate, many of us go to these social media outlets and websites to glean nutritional information, #fitspo, or next week's meal plan. In fact, a 2017 survey found almost 60% of people trust the health advice of under or unqualified professionals.

The European Association for the Study of Obesity sponsored a new study out of the University of Glasgow, looking at the 10 most popular weight management blogs to determine how accurate and responsible the advice was. Researchers concluded only one out the nine most popular bloggers was producing accurate, responsible content-and she was a registered dietitian.

The researchers conducted a "comprehensive online search" to identify the 14 most popular health-related influencers in the U.K. These influencers needed to have at least 80,000 followers on one or more social media outlets, have verified accounts, run an active weight management blog, and have at least two social media accounts.

From there, a majority of their content needed to be nutrition or exercise-related. This knocked out five of the top influencers. Researchers analyzed posts from May to June 2018 of the remaining influencers against 12 credibility indicators, including transparency, evidence-based references, trustworthiness and adherence to nutritional guidance, and bias.

The researchers also chose the 10 most recent meal recipes of these bloggers and tested their calorie, macronutrient, saturated fat, sugar, fiber, and sodium against U.K. public health and bureaucratic nutritional standards. Only three recipes out of 90 fit the guidelines.

It's important to note out of the top bloggers, the dietitian wasn't the only one with credentials. One medical doctor with a large following failed the study's criteria for responsible, accurate content. Naturally, the lowest-scoring influencers were those with no related qualifications. Most provided nutrition and weight advice without any research-backed evidence or simply presented their opinions as fact.