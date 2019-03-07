Top 10 Best New Kitchen Products from the 2019 International Home & Housewares Show

1. Best Design: KitchenAid 5-Quart Ceramic Bowls

The stainless bowl that came with your stand mixer is fine and all, but these gorgeous patterned versions-in five new designs including Scandi Floral (shown), Parasol and Confetti Sprinkle-are like kitchen eye candy, especially given how often this appliance tends to sit out on your countertop or shelf. Think of it as an instant kitchen upgrade, but with zero reno work. (Available spring/summer 2019; $85 and up, kitchenaid.com)

2. Best Sustainable Product: SodaStream My Only Bottle

Besides the fact that we're fans of fizz here at EatingWell (we go through a serious amount of seltzer water every day in our office), we also love products that help us live sustainably-in this case, eliminating single-use plastic water bottles and cans. The new SodaStream My Only Bottle not only does just that, but it's dishwasher-safe (trust us, hand-washing those narrow bottle necks can be a pain) and has a loop on the cap to make it even easier to carry with you everywhere. (Available July 2019; sodastream.com)

3. Best Kitchen Tool: OXO Good Grips Etched Box Grater with Removable Zester

Just when you thought the good old box grater couldn't be improved upon-it has had pretty much the same functional design for, well, forever-comes this genius kitchen tool. OXO's new model has a pop-out zester, smartly located on the finest-grate side that tends to get the least use anyway. (Plus, we always appreciate a 2-in-1 space saver.) The grater also has a removable container with a lid to catch, measure and store food, minimizing waste. (Available in October; $30, oxo.com)

4. Best Healthy Cooking Appliance: CuisinartDigital AirFryer Convection Toaster Oven

Air fryers are the new everything. But a convection toaster oven-a favorite appliance of several EatingWell staffers-that also air-fries? Sign us up! Not only can the Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Convection Toaster Oven handle convection cooking, toasting and air-frying, it also proofs bread and dehydrates foods. And its spacious size allows you to crisp up a family-size amount of french fries, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4-pound chicken. (Available now; $270, williams-sonoma.com)

5. Best Eco-Friendly Food Storage: Stasher Stand-Up Bag

Stasher bags are in heavy rotation in the EatingWell Test Kitchen-and as our own lunch bags. We love that they're made from silicone, are BPA- and BPS-free, reusable and dishwasher safe. Plus, they have an airtight seal and you can freeze, bake, boil and microwave food in them. Their latest line of flat-bottomed, stand-up bags are meant to store staples like cereal, pasta or dried beans, and come in a ton of fun colors. Your pantry just got that much cuter. (Available for pre-order March 19; $20, stasherbag.com)

6. Best New Stovetop Appliance: Le Creuset Rice Pot

The new Le Creuset Rice Pot won't just sit pretty on your stovetop-it will make the perfect rice. The company based its sleek (and blessedly low-tech) design on traditional cooking vessels from Japan, where rice is practically a religion. Compared to other versions-including standard rice cookers-Le Creuset won hands down in blind taste tests. Bonus: The stoneware lid helps keep the pot from boiling over. We can't wait to cook our other favorite grains in here as well. (Available September 1; $220, lecreuset.com)

7. Best Garden-to-Table Product: SeedSheet Mini Organic Smart Garden Kit

Tending an entire backyard garden can be A Commitment. But an indoor container garden is a doable and fun way for the whole family-especially kiddos-to get closer to their food. That's why we're all about SeedSheet (home-state brag: like EatingWell, this company also calls Vermont home). Its container garden kits come with organic soil, non-GMO seeds perfectly spaced within a weed-blocking disk and a special bag to grow them in. Each one pairs foods that go together, like basil and tomatoes, or cilantro, scallions and radishes. Its newest award-winning Organic Mini Smart Garden Kit makes the process even easier. It's equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled device to measure light, temperature and the soil moisture levels-and pairs with SeedSheet's Garden Guru app to send you notifications (like when your garden needs watering), along with tips, videos and recipes. (Mini Organic Smart Garden Kit available in June; $40, seedsheets.com)

8. Best Smart Appliance: Meater+

Smart appliances were a major trend at the housewares show this year, and this tool was a clear standout. Designed for cooking in your kitchen oven or out on the grill, the Meater+ is the first wireless smart thermometer. It sends temperature updates to your phone and has a huge range-up to 165 feet from your cooking zone-so you can mingle undistractedly with guests while your food cooks to perfection. No more being tethered to your grill for the whole party. (Hear that? That's the sound of our food editor, Jim Romanoff, doing the slow clap.) (Available now; $99, meater.com)

9. Best Cookware Design Innovation: Staub Cast-Iron Compact Grill with Folding Handle

Is your kitchen already tidied up Kondo-style? Are you determined not to let in any new gadgets or cookware unless they truly spark joy? Consider this: Staub's new round, rectangular and square grill pans are elegant, last a lifetime and store easily thanks to their folding handles-ideal if storage is at a premium in your house or you just don't want a wonky stack of pans in your drawer. (Available now; $99, target.com)

10. Best Healthy Meal Prep: S'nack by S'well