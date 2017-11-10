A Traditional Christmas Dinner Menu

Sticking to Christmas tradition, this classic dinner menu features holiday favorites like braised Brussels sprouts, juicy beef tenderloin, buttery-herbed potatoes and our healthier take on creamy eggnog. Many of these recipes can be made ahead of time, so you can spend your evening with family and friends rather than in the kitchen.

On the Menu:

Simple Spinach Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette

Wine Pairings

2016 Lieu Dit Sauvignon Blanc, California, $25

2012 Château Haut-Monplaisir Prestige Malbec, France, $24

They would have been canapés back in 1979-today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.

A simple salad of spinach greens dressed with an easy vinaigrette pairs well with all the vibrant flavors on the menu.

We promise there won't be any leftovers of these guys. Everyone loves Brussels sprouts when they're drizzled in a tangy-sweet sauce. Plus, bacon!

These little stacks are everything you want in a potato side dish: tender in the middle, devilishly crispy on the outside, and seasoned with sage and butter throughout. For best results, use a mandoline to slice the potatoes extra-thin.

For this classic roast beef recipe, cremini or white mushrooms are delicious in the sauce. But if you want to get fancy, mix in some wild mushrooms, such as oyster, maitake or porcini.

For this slice-and-bake cookie recipe, we've knocked back the sugar a bit and used white whole-wheat flour for more flavor, fiber and nutrients.

