Why the Mediterranean Diet Is So Healthy

Amid all the superfoods and fad diets, one style of eating consistently comes out on top as the best: the Mediterranean diet. In 2019, it was ranked as the best diet to try by U.S. News & World Report. It earns first-place rights for its impressive roster of health rewards, including heart protection, weight regulation and cancer reduction.

The foods in a typical Mediterranean diet-fish, nuts, plant oils, fruits and vegetables-help lower inflammation in your body, improve blood vessel function and reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome and diabetes. All of these benefits serve to keep your ticker ticking and your mind sharp. Decades of research bears this out, too.

What Is the Mediterranean Diet?

This way of eating focuses on foods like olive oil, nuts, fruits and vegetables, legumes, whole grains and fish. Wine is part of the typical Mediterranean diet, too, but you should drink it in moderation. This style of diet can also include some dairy and poultry ingredients-but, like wine, these are usually limited.

The Mediterranean diet places an emphasis on fresh, colorful eating and shuns heavily processed ingredients. Trust us, your plate will never be boring. Even better news: though "diet" is in the name, this plan is more of a holistic approach to eating that relies on real foods. You won't be counting calories or macronutrients like you would with a typical "diet."

Here are 3 reasons it's so healthy to eat Mediterranean.

Healthier Heart

In a 2013 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that people on a Mediterranean diet were far less likely to have a heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular event than people who ate a low-fat diet. The study participants who ate a Mediterranean diet supplemented with olive oil or nuts saw their risk of cardiovascular disease drop by 30 percent.

Weight-Loss Benefits

In a study on younger women, those who most closely followed a Mediterranean diet had a lower body mass index (BMI) and smaller waist and thighs than those who adhered to the diet's style the least. This is likely because the diet is high in antioxidants and provides rich anti-inflammatory properties. It's also packed with fiber, a nutrient known for keeping you full.

Stronger Brain

A 2016 review of 18 studies in Frontiers in Nutrition found that eating Mediterranean was associated with less cognitive decline, reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease, and better memory and executive function. Additional research in the journal Neurology likened the diet's effects to reducing the brain's age by five years.

Bottom Line

With all of these accolades, it makes sense that you may want to start a Mediterranean diet. Here are 8 ways to follow the Mediterranean Diet to help you get started and a week of Mediterranean lunches you can meal-prep in under an hour.