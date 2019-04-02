7-Day Meal Plan: 30-Minute Spring Dinners

On a sunny spring afternoon, the last thing you want to do is spend too much time inside cooking dinner. In this 7-day meal plan, 30-minute recipes featuring plenty of fresh spring veggies like green beans, zucchini and leafy greens, come together quickly and easily. These healthy and delicious dinners will be on the table in no time, leaving you with an extra hour or more to simply relax and enjoy the sunshine.

Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa: Fresh salsa quickly dresses up grilled chicken-or any other meat for that matter-in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Use the recipe for the salsa as a fast go-to salsa base and try swapping in things like mango and lime juice for the cucumber and vinegar for a different flavor combination.

Day 2: Stetson Chopped Salad

Stetson Chopped Salad: Knock it out of the park at dinner with this healthy and delicious composed salad recipe, ready in just 25 minutes. This salad packs in colorful vegetables and a variety of textures from whole grains, seeds and a creamy homemade dressing. Keep it vegetarian or add in smoked salmon or roasted chicken.

Day 3: Pita Chip Nachos

Pita Chip Nachos: Swap tortilla chips for pita chips in this healthy Mediterranean nacho recipe. This delicious eat-it-with-your-hands recipe is a fun and exciting way to mix up your normal dinner routine, that only takes a quick 30 minutes to make.

Day 4: Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad: In this healthy recipe, we turn the ingredients of the quintessential antipasto platter into a great big salad with the addition of leafy greens and other vegetables for a fun, healthy dinner. You only need one bowl to make this recipe, so clean-up will be quick and painless. Serve the salad with crusty Italian bread.

Day 5: Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf: In this quick dinner recipe, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon is very versatile. Make extra to use as a dip for fries or to jazz up tuna salad. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.

Grilled Polenta & Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette: This healthy grilled vegetarian dinner recipe is super-flexible: substitute any fresh vegetables you have on hand. A quick few minutes on the grill is all the polenta and veggies need before combining with the super flavorful lemon-caper vinaigrette.

Fennel & Zucchini Salad with Watercress Mint & Feta and Spicy Tunisian Grilled Chicken: This healthy vegetable salad recipe highlights fresh peas, zucchini, fennel, watercress and mint. Serve alongside the Spicy Tunisian Grilled Chicken to round out the meal. The spicy rub of coriander, caraway and hot pepper is delicious on grilled chicken, as we use it here, or try it on pork tenderloin or salmon. If you prefer your food less spicy, reduce the amount of crushed red pepper.

Watch: Dijon Salmon with Green Beal Pilaf