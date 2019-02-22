The Only Recipe You Need to Make the Best Skinny Margarita
With this simple margarita recipe, you can make endless flavor combinations. Stir it all together and it's party time.
There's a lot to love about a classic margarita. Hey, it's classic for a reason, right? But juicy grapefruit, mango or blood orange margaritas sound pretty good too. This margarita formula allows you to mix up a pitcher with whatever fruit flavor you're in the mood for. We use just a touch of simple syrup and add fresh fruit juice for sweetness, flavor and color. Plus, these margaritas taste so good no one will miss the cloying sweetness of a restaurant-style or premade-mix margarita-which can have 10 to 15 teaspoons of added sugar. You'll save about 150 calories and 40 grams of added sugar per cocktail with this skinny margarita recipe.
Pictured Recipe: Blood Orange Margaritas
1. Pick Your Juice
There are plenty of flavor options to choose from. Our favorites? Pomegranate, blood orange, mango and grapefruit. Use 1 cup of juice for 6 servings.
Pictured Recipe: Mango Margaritas
2. Add the Alcohol
It ain't a margarita without tequila! And, of course, a bit of Triple Sec for a touch of sweetness and that classic citrus flavor. Use 1 cup of tequila and 1/4 cup of Triple Sec for 6 servings.
Pictured Recipe: Grapefruit Margaritas
3. Add Simple Syrup
Simple syrup is the perfect touch of sweetness-but you don't need a lot. Just about 1 teaspoon per glass should be enough (2 tablespoons for 6 servings) or skip it altogether if you're trying to cut down on added sugar. To make your own simple syrup, combine 1 cup sugar with 2 cups water and bring to a boil in a saucepan until syrup begins to form, about 10 minutes. See? Simple!
Pictured Recipe: Pomegranate Margaritas
4. Add Something Sour
To balance out the sweetness, lime juice is just the thing. Skip the store-bought lime juice-the flavor just doesn't compare to fresh-squeezed. Use 1/2 cup fresh lime juice for 6 servings.
Pictured Recipe: Classic Margarita
5. Mix It All Up
Place all the ingredients in a pitcher and stir.
Pictured Recipe: Skinny Pineapple Margaritas
6. Make It Pretty
Salt the rims of the glasses. For even more style, zest a lime or orange and mix it into the salt to make a zest-salt for the rim! Serve margaritas over ice and garnish with fruit wedges.