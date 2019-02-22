With this simple margarita recipe, you can make endless flavor combinations. Stir it all together and it's party time.

The Only Recipe You Need to Make the Best Skinny Margarita

There's a lot to love about a classic margarita. Hey, it's classic for a reason, right? But juicy grapefruit, mango or blood orange margaritas sound pretty good too. This margarita formula allows you to mix up a pitcher with whatever fruit flavor you're in the mood for. We use just a touch of simple syrup and add fresh fruit juice for sweetness, flavor and color. Plus, these margaritas taste so good no one will miss the cloying sweetness of a restaurant-style or premade-mix margarita-which can have 10 to 15 teaspoons of added sugar. You'll save about 150 calories and 40 grams of added sugar per cocktail with this skinny margarita recipe.

Pictured Recipe: Blood Orange Margaritas

1. Pick Your Juice

There are plenty of flavor options to choose from. Our favorites? Pomegranate, blood orange, mango and grapefruit. Use 1 cup of juice for 6 servings.

Pictured Recipe: Mango Margaritas

2. Add the Alcohol

It ain't a margarita without tequila! And, of course, a bit of Triple Sec for a touch of sweetness and that classic citrus flavor. Use 1 cup of tequila and 1/4 cup of Triple Sec for 6 servings.

Pictured Recipe: Grapefruit Margaritas

3. Add Simple Syrup

Simple syrup is the perfect touch of sweetness-but you don't need a lot. Just about 1 teaspoon per glass should be enough (2 tablespoons for 6 servings) or skip it altogether if you're trying to cut down on added sugar. To make your own simple syrup, combine 1 cup sugar with 2 cups water and bring to a boil in a saucepan until syrup begins to form, about 10 minutes. See? Simple!

Pictured Recipe: Pomegranate Margaritas

4. Add Something Sour

To balance out the sweetness, lime juice is just the thing. Skip the store-bought lime juice-the flavor just doesn't compare to fresh-squeezed. Use 1/2 cup fresh lime juice for 6 servings.

Pictured Recipe: Classic Margarita

5. Mix It All Up

Place all the ingredients in a pitcher and stir.

Pictured Recipe: Skinny Pineapple Margaritas

6. Make It Pretty