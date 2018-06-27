Call for Nominations: EatingWell's American Food Heroes

American Food Heroes is our annual list of people making food in America better right now. Help us choose next year's winners!

Image zoom

The editors of EatingWell are compiling our fourth annual list of the visionaries making food in America better right now. A few of last year’s winners include celebrity chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain; Jim Perdue, executive chairman of Perdue Farms; George Siemon, founder and former CEO of Organic Valley; and Kroger Health president Colleen Lindholz. We want to know who you think deserves to make our 2020 list.

EatingWell’s mission is to shine a light on the most important food, sustainability and nutrition issues of the day. We help readers understand where their food comes from and its impact on the environment, health, family and community. Our annual list recognizes and celebrates those doing great work on all of these fronts.

To help select this year’s American Food Heroes, we’re inviting top experts, journalists, farmers, politicians, activists and leaders, like you, to submit nominations. We will gather and vet all submissions—paying special attention to accomplishments made in the past year. A feature profiling the winners will appear in the July/August 2020 issue of EatingWell and will be promoted on our website as well.

Submissions should include a brief write-up (up to 250 words) about why you think the contender is a leader in the world of healthy food, with emphasis on the achievements he or she has made in the past year. Please send your submissions to American.FoodHeroes@eatingwell.com.

The deadline for entries is January 8, 2020.

EatingWell American Food Heroes Winners: