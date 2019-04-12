7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.
A healthy diet and lifestyle are the best weapons to protect against heart disease. In fact, incorporating heart-healthy foods, exercising more, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking can help reduce cardiovascular disease-related deaths by 50 percent. With this simple 1,200-calorie meal plan, you'll protect your heart and lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week in the process.
The meals and snacks in this diet plan feature heart-healthy foods recommended for a cardiac diet, like fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains, lean protein and fats like olive oil and avocado (see our full list of top 15 heart-healthy foods to eat). Saturated fat, added sugars and sodium (nutrients that can harm your heart in large amounts) are kept to a minimum and instead, dishes are seasoned with lots of herbs and spices to keep things flavorful and exciting. With this simple meal plan, you'll have healthy meals for the week at the ready!
Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,500 and 2,000 calories.
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals
- Meal prep the Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store the salad in an air-tight container (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5) and the dressing separately in a small container (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 8).
Day 1
Breakfast (271 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado Egg Toast
A.M. Snack (84 calories)
- 1 cup blueberries
Lunch (374 calories)
- 1 serving Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (457 calories)
- 1 serving Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce
- 1 cup steamed green beans
- 1 baked medium red potato, drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil, 1 Tbsp. nonfat plain Greek yogurt and a pinch of pepper.
Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 60 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 52 g fat, 11 g sat. fat., 828 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (265 calories)
- 1 cup bran cereal
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1/4 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1medium orange
Dinner (429 calories)
- 1 serving Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls
Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 75 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 50 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,363 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (297 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 3/4 cup blueberries
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds
- 2 tsp. honey
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (416 calories)
- 1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 70 g protein, 132 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 51 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,332 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (265 calories)
- 3/4 cup bran cereal
- 3/4 cup skim milk
- 1/2 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (427 calories)
- 1 serving Cod with Tomato Cream Sauce
- 3/4 cup cooked brown rice
- 1 cup steamed broccoli
Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 67 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 39 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,284 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (333 calories)
- 1/2 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 cup milk
- 1 cup raspberries
Cook oats and top with raspberries and a pinch of cinnamon.
A.M. Snack (102 calories)
- 1 medium bell pepper, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. hummus
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (84 calories)
- 1 cup blueberries
Dinner (304 calories)
- 1 1/4 cups Chicken Cauliflower Fried "Rice"
Daily Totals: 1,198 calories, 77 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 48 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,405 mg sodium.
Day 6
Breakfast (328 calories)
- 1 cup bran cereal
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Lunch (296 calories)
- 1 serving Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad
Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the tuna salad to have for lunch on Day 7.
P.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (457 calories)
- 1 serving Toaster-Oven Tostada
Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 55 g protein, 187 g carbohydrates, 55 g fiber, 39 g fat, 8 g sat. fat., 1,203 mg sodium.
Day 7
Breakfast (355 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado Egg Toast
- 1 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (366 calories)
- 1 serving Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (374 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 64 g protein, 132 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 51 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,275 mg sodium.
