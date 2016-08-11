Healthy High-Fiber Meal Plan

We know fiber is good for us, yet 95% of Americans still don't get enough in their diets. People who eat a fiber rich diet-at least 25 grams a day for women and 38 grams for men-are more likely to lose weight (and keep it off), have a lower risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers, and have a healthier and more regular digestive tract. This 7-day meal plan makes it easier to get your fill of fiber with delicious, satisfying dinners that provide at least 8 grams of fiber per serving. Round out your day with high-fiber breakfasts, lunches and snacks.

Day 1: Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts (8 grams of fiber)

Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts: This hearty grilled chicken salad recipe highlights the classic combination of sharp Cheddar and sweet crunchy apples. Altogether, this tasty salad provides 8 grams of fiber per serving.

Day 2: Vegetarian Pinto Bean Sloppy Joes with corn on the cob (13 grams of fiber)

Vegetarian Pinto Bean Sloppy Joes: This vegetarian Sloppy Joe recipe uses pinto beans and a heap of veggies tossed in a sweet, tangy sauce for the filling of a tad messy kid-friendly sandwich you can make in your slow cooker. Serve the sloppy joes with corn on the cob for a dinner that delivers 13 grams of fiber per serving.

Day 3: Escarole & White Bean Salad with Swordfish (9 grams of fiber)

Escarole & White Bean Salad with Swordfish: In this healthy fish recipe, meaty swordfish gets a dusting of herbs before being pan-seared. Then it's served on top of a healthy escarole and white bean salad with a lemon-Dijon vinaigrette. The fiber in this dish tallies up to be 9 grams of fiber per serving.

Day 4: Sweet Potato Carbonara with Kale (8 grams of fiber)

Sweet Potato Carbonara with Kale: In this healthy carbonara recipe, "spiralized" sweet potato noodles take the place of traditional pasta. Kale is added for fiber, flavor and crunch, but any dark leafy green, such as spinach, chard or collards, would also be a nice addition. This satisfying veggie-packed dish provides 8 grams of fiber per serving.

Korean Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice and Tropical Cucumber Salad: In this healthy fried rice recipe, zucchini, carrots and kimchi are tossed with Korean gochujang for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok-if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. Pair this dish with the Tropical Cucumber Salad, which combines cucumber, avocado and mango with a salty-sweet dressing for a taste of the tropics. Together, these two dishes provide 10 grams of fiber per serving.

Day 6: Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Quinoa Salad with whole-wheat garlic toast (12 grams of fiber)

Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Quinoa Salad: Mushrooms, carrots and onions are roasted with garlic and fennel seeds in this roast chicken and quinoa salad. Preparing the quinoa with a little less water than is typical makes it cook more quickly and keeps it fluffier‚ perfect for soaking up the sherry-vinegar dressing in this salad. Serve with whole-wheat toast rubbed with garlic for a dinner that gives you 12 grams of fiber per serving.

Day 7: Turkish Beef Patties with Eggplant, Pepper & Tomato with bulgur (11 grams of fiber)

Turkish Beef Patties with Eggplant, Pepper & Tomato: In this healthy ground beef recipe, ground beef patties seasoned with Turkish spices are cooked with eggplant, pepper, tomatoes and herbs to create a delectable stew. Serve the beef patties and vegetables over bulgur to soak up the sauce. Together with 1/2 cup bulgur, this dinner delivers 11 grams of fiber per serving.