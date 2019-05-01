7-Day Meal Plan: Fresh From the Farm

In this week's meal plan, the spotlight is on fresh vegetables and all the delicious ways they can be enjoyed, be it grilled or stuffed, shredded or chopped. The recipes in this week's plan are full of colorful vegetables, and include healthy servings of lean protein and whole grains, to create a week of healthy, balanced meals. It doesn't take much to bring out the flavors in these delicious veggies-the ingredients go from the farmers' market or your garden to the table with a brief stop in the kitchen.

See More: 7 Ways to Eat More Vegetables

Image zoom

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables: Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.

Image zoom

Lemon & Herb Tofu Kebabs: In this healthy vegetarian kebab recipe with tofu, bell pepper and red onion, herbed yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce. Serve with couscous or quinoa and a green salad.

Day 3: Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad

Image zoom

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad:Chicken thighs are easy on the budget and great for grilling because they stay moist in the heat. Here, they are paired with a fresh corn and tomato salad for a simple spring or summer dinner.

Image zoom

Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad: In this healthy chopped salad recipe, red cabbage, romaine, tomatoes, bell pepper and red onion make for a colorful dinner. And the smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.

Image zoom

Sausage-&-Quinoa-Stuffed Zucchini: In this stuffed zucchini recipe, turkey sausage and tomato are mixed with quinoa before filling the zucchini boats. Fresh marjoram lends floral notes to the quinoa-stuffing recipe, but any fresh herb will work.

Image zoom

Korean-Style Beef & Cabbage Tacos: This Korean-flavored steak tacos recipe uses cabbage in three ways: a crisp cabbage leaf acts as the shell, sautéed cabbage is part of the filling and pickled cabbage tops off the tacos. You can prepare most of the ingredients ahead, so all you have to do is assemble the steak tacos when you're ready to serve.

Image zoom

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan: Thick slices of eggplant are layered on top of each other and covered in rich tomato sauce and cheese in this veggie-packed dinner recipe. This lighter eggplant parmesan maintains all the flavors of the classic dish but is baked instead of fried. There are also 11 grams of filling protein in this hearty vegetarian dish. Serve over whole-wheat spaghetti to round out the meal and top with extra basil for even more flavor.