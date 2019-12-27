ThePrep: Lightened-Up Dinners I’m Craving This Week

Soup and salad and more! This week of lightened-up dinners will help you kick-start a happy and healthy new year.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

After a big day (or many) of eating, I always crave crisp green salads, brothy bowls of soup and other veggie-packed dinners because—believe it or not—even a dietitian can overeat around the holidays. I crave those types of recipes not to punish myself for overdoing it but because they leave me feeling energized And really, regardless of the situation, they’re some of my favorite foods, along with french fries and Buffalo chicken dip!

This week’s meal plan delivers light and healthy meals to help you kick off a healthy and happy new year.

Your Meal Plan

Image zoom

Chopped salads are definitely my favorite kind of salad. I just love how all the ingredients are uniformly sized, making it easy to get a taste of everything in each bite. This week I’m making the Stetson Chopped Salad and the Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing, both of which are topped with delicious, creamy dressings you’ll want to put on everything.

Get ahead on the prep work that comes with veggie-heavy recipes and use quick-cooking shortcuts where possible. For instance, the kale, broccoli, cabbage and carrots for Tuesday’s Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing are sturdy enough that they can be prepped over the weekend. And rather than roast the spaghetti squash for Wednesday's Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto, just pop it in the microwave to cut down on cook time.

Sunday: Stetson Chopped Salad (use frozen corn for ease)

Wednesday: Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto (cook an extra 2 pounds of chicken tonight to use in tomorrow's soup!)

We're making shopping easier with a list of all the ingredients you need to make this week's meals. You can print it out, or just keep it on your phone when you hit the store. As always, I swapped in ready-to-use ingredients on the shopping list where possible to keep your week as easy as can be. Get the shopping list here.

Meal-Prep Breakfast

Image zoom

Kick-start your mornings with a healthy breakfast that will leave you feeling full and satisfied. These Mediterranean-inspired egg muffins can be prepped ahead, so you have an easy grab-and-go breakfast for every day of the busy week.

Get the Recipe: Greek Muffin Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

Treat Yourself

Image zoom

The trend after the holidays seems to be to ban sweets and treats for all time, but the better thing to do is simply let yourself enjoy the things you crave. I don’t know about you but the second someone says I can’t have something, I just crave it more. So be gentle with yourself and make these yummy fruit-forward Apple-Crisp-Stuffed Baked Apples along with me!

Get the Recipe: Apple-Crisp-Stuffed Baked Apples