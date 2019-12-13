You Can Grow Herbs and Flowers From These Adorable Holiday Cards

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Send a sweet note and a gift that keeps on giving with these compostable cards from Etsy.

Etsy is a glorious place for finding the perfect gift for your quirky aunt, your Harry Potter-obsessed little brother and your cat lady best friend. We especially love scouring through the site to find the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for all our loved ones during the holidays, and think everyone needs to know about our latest discovery—plantable holiday cards!

Whether you're looking for a holiday card to send to family and friends or as a small gift of thanks to your favorite hairstylist or fitness instructor, there are dozens of adorable holiday cards on Etsy that allow you to grow herbs, flowers, beans and more, all for around $5 per card. You'll find a few of our favorites, below:

Image zoom

Image zoom

Buy Now: Plantable Seed Christmas Card by RubyandBoShop, $6.18

Image zoom

Image zoom

Buy Now: Plantable Wildflower Wreath Christmas Card by LoopLoopCrafts, $5.49

Image zoom Credit: Etsy/RubyandBoShop

Buy Now: Plantable Seed Card Set of 3, $16.49

All four of these vendors sell a variety of adorable holiday cards, perfect for anyone in your life. Plus, this is way easier than getting the whole family together for a picture. Happy holidays and happy growing!