7 Delicious & Healthy Products Coming to Whole Foods in September
We can't wait to try these new snacks, meals and beverages from Whole Foods Market.
September is in full swing, which means our schedules have gotten even more jam-packed. From soccer practice to school carpool line and all the work deadlines in between, we are in serious need of healthy snacks and simple meals to keep the whole family fed. Luckily, Whole Foods is dropping some amazing new products to give us a little extra help in that area this month. Check out our top picks the next time you go grocery shopping:
Rao's Made for Home Frozen Italian Dinners
To know Rao's is to love Rao's, and their tomato sauce is a fan favorite in our office. We were thrilled to discover Rao's now sells a line of frozen dinners at Whole Foods as well. They sell single-serve Chicken Parmesan and Meat Lasagna meals for 340 and 400 calories, respectively. The ingredients list is pretty impressive, just be sure to watch out for the sodium content if you monitor your salt intake. These meals offer about 30% of your daily sodium limit.
Kite Hill Greek-Style Yogurt
Vegans everywhere, rejoice! This new option from Kite Hill—another favorite brand of ours—now sells Greek-style yogurt with 11 grams of plant protein. Not only that, but we picked up the plain version and were seriously impressed with that nutrition label. It contains zero grams of added sugars, 4 grams of fiber and 10% of your daily calcium and iron needs. Plus, it has less saturated fat than the coconut varieties out there, with just one gram.
Birch Benders Toaster Waffles
Birch Benders is here to save breakfast with their low-sodium frozen waffles made from wholesome ingredients. We're really eyeing the Paleo and Protein varieties, as the Paleo option offers three grams of fiber per serving, while the Protein option packs in 11 grams of protein. Serve with fruit and a drizzle of maple syrup for a delicious, nourishing breakfast that's sure to get gobbled up.
PopCorners Flex and Flourish Crisps
PopCorners has just debuted two new lines of snack crisps—Flex, their protein-packed, grain-free option, and Flourish, which are made with veggies, legumes and whole grains. The Flex line comes in three flavors that only sound indulgent—Cheddar & Sour Cream, Barbecue and Buffalo.
A serving of these Flex Crisps has between 90-100 calories, 2-4 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein. The Flourish line has four unique flavors—Roasted Beets, Greens & Beans, Harvest Kale and Toasted Cauliflower. These crisps pack 100-120 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 3-4 grams of protein per serving.
Stonyfield Organic Snack Packs
Stonyfield is stepping up their snack game with a line of tasty snack packs that are perfect for beating that midday slump or making sure your child has enough energy to make it through after school activities. We are especially excited about their savory options—Classic Yogurt Hummus & Multigrain Tortilla Chips, Roasted Red Pepper Yogurt Hummus & Pretzels and Garlic Yogurt Hummus & Pretzels. Each of these range between 100-140 calories and pack 4 grams of protein to help power you through your day without reaching for sugary foods or more caffeine.
365 Everyday Value Avocado Oil
Avocado oil is all the rage these days not only being made from our favorite fatty fruit, but also for its high smoke point. This makes avocado oil extremely versatile for whatever you're cooking up in the kitchen—except for deep-frying. You can use it in place of canola or olive oil in salad dressings or roast up your favorite root veggies with it for the perfect fall meal. Plus, it comes with all the heart health benefits associated with eating avocados. Score!
Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA
Love IPAs but trying to watch your calorie intake? Dogfish Head, one of our favorite widely available craft beer companies, is here to save the day with their Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPAs. Just like a light beer, this IPA is made with just 95 calories and 3.6 grams of carbs per bottle. This variety is also slightly lower in alcohol—4% ABV—for a more drinkable pint.
Stonyfield Organic Dairy-Free Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches
We're just as excited about this new option from Stonyfield for ourselves as much as for our kids. These adorable dairy-free smoothie pouches are made without added sugars and offer a half-cup serving of fruit in every pouch. They're also made with a hint of coconut cream for extra creaminess. With flavors like Tropical Twist, Strawberry Smash and Berry Cherry Blast, we think you'll have no problem getting your kiddos to up their produce intake with this new pouch.