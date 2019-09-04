This Avocado Hack Will Help You Pick the Best Ones Every Time

We love avocados for so many reasons, including their buttery texture, beautiful color and wealth of health benefits. But, as you've probably noticed, avocado prices have been on the rise. While that's not enough to stand between us and our favorite fruit, there's nothing worse than paying extra for an avocado only to cut into it and find a pit that takes up almost two-thirds of the fruit!

Pictured Recipe: Avocado Toast with Burrata

Thankfully, there is an avocado hack out there to help you get more bang for your (hard-earned) avocado buck—and it's exactly the opposite of what you would expect!

According to instagrammer Bethany Ugarte (@lilsipper), there is a way to get more avocado for the same price. "Pear-shaped and bumpy skin contain smaller seeds (aka: more avocado)," wrote Ugarte on her Instagram. "Round-shaped and smooth skin contain larger seeds (aka: less avocado)."

That's right, it's time to stop your quest for perfectly plump and smooth avocados. The next time you're looking for avocado to use in your salad or breakfast, pick one that's narrow and a little rough around the edges (you know what they say about not judging a book by its cover!)