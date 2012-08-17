5-Ingredient Fast Dinners

My sister has been known to call me lazy, but I think that's the wrong assessment. Just because my motto is "There must be an easier way to do this," that doesn't mean I'm lazy: I just appreciate a good shortcut. This week's shortcut: dinner recipes with an ingredient list I can count on one hand.

Each of the dinners here has just five ingredients (not counting oil, water, salt and pepper—those are just things you never seem to run out of). That kind of simplicity means a lot less work. I only have to remember five things to buy per recipe-and just about all of the ingredients are in the title. That means my shopping list is short and it's just not going to cost me that much to make dinner tonight. I'm in and out of the store (yes, express checkout!) and home cooking in a flash.

Monday: Chipotle-Orange Broccoli & Tofu

Chipotle peppers add kick to this tofu and broccoli stir-fry recipe. If you're shy about spice, cut back on the amount or leave them out completely. Serve over brown rice.

Tuesday: Spaghetti Genovese

Traditionally, this Italian pasta recipe combines pasta and pesto with potatoes and green beans. In our recipe for Spaghetti Genovese we give pesto a nutritional boost by adding spinach and toss it all together with fiber-rich whole-wheat pasta for a warm, comforting weeknight meal.

Wednesday: Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Caramelized sweet potatoes and red onion are the bed for chicken thighs that cook up fast in a very hot oven-perfect for a quick healthy chicken dinner.

Thursday: Pork, Apple & Miso Noodle Soup

Apples and mild white miso lightly sweeten this easy noodle soup recipe. It's got plenty of flavor with few ingredients, but feel free to add a dash of hot sauce for zing.

Friday: Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

